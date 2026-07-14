ISPE Names Jose Caraballo-Oramas as Executive Chair and Connie Langer as Conference Chair for the 2026 ISPE Annual Meeting & Expo

The 2026 ISPE Annual Meeting & Expo will take place from 18–21 October in Washington, D.C., USA, and virtually.

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) has announced Jose Caraballo-Oramas, Executive Chair, Founder, and Principal, JCO Global Advisory LLC, as the Executive Chair of the 2026 ISPE Annual Meeting & Expo. ISPE has also announced Connie Langer, Regulatory Intelligence Lead – Pharma Quality, Safety, and Environmental Operations of Pfizer, as Conference Chair.

The 2026 ISPE Annual Meeting & Expo is ISPE's largest event of the year.

"The 2026 ISPE Annual Meeting & Expo comes at a critical moment," said Langer. "As scientific innovation accelerates, regulatory expectations evolve, and global interconnectivity increases, organizations are being challenged to adapt faster than ever. This year's meeting is designed to equip leaders with the tools, insights, and connections needed to navigate uncertainty and deliver with confidence. At its core, the theme, 'From Science to Systems to Patients,' reflects a shared commitment to ensuring innovation fulfills its ultimate purpose: reaching patients."

The 2026 ISPE Annual Meeting & Expo is ISPE's largest event of the year. Attendees can engage in keynote, general, and technical sessions; panel discussions; workshops; and the Global Regulatory Townhall.

Technical sessions cover five integrated program tracks:

Digital, Data, and Decision Integrity

From Breakthrough to Bedside

Governance, Risk, and Readiness

People, Capability, and the Workforce of Delivery

Systems That Deliver Reliably

"The value of the 2026 ISPE Annual Meeting & Expo will be found in the exchange that happens when people responsible for science, engineering, quality, operations, regulatory strategy, technology, and leadership sit together and test ideas against real constraints. That kind of engagement is difficult to replicate elsewhere because it brings the full delivery system into view," said Caraballo-Oramas. Prior to founding JCO Global Advisory LLC, Caraballo-Oramas served as Vice President of Global Compliance, Quality Systems, and Quality Engineering at Kite Pharma, a Gilead Company, where he led global quality systems, regulatory compliance, quality engineering, digital transformations, and inspection readiness across the company's manufacturing network.

Ancillary conference events include the ISPE International Emerging Leader Hackathon and the 17th Annual ISPE 5K Run/Walk. Additional activities include the Sunday Social, Women in Pharma® Monday Night Networking Event, the Tuesday Night Celebration, and the 2026 Facility of the Year Awards (FOYA) Banquet and Awards Celebration, where FOYA Category Winners will be recognized and the Overall Winner will be announced. In-person, hands-on training courses on GAMP® as well as Commissioning and Qualification will take place directly following the conference from Thursday, 22 October, to Friday, 23 October.

To learn more and register for the 2026 ISPE Annual Meeting & Expo and ancillary events, visit ISPE.org/26AM.

About ISPE

The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) is a global nonprofit association serving its members through leading scientific, technical, and regulatory advancement across the entire pharmaceutical lifecycle. The 25,000+ members of ISPE provide solutions to complex pharmaceutical industry challenges through innovation, member and workforce development, and technical, regulatory, and compliance collaborations in more than 120 countries worldwide. Founded in 1980, ISPE has its worldwide headquarters and training center in North Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and its operations center in Tampa, Florida, USA. For more information, visit ISPE.org.

SOURCE ISPE