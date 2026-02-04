Ispire-Backed IKE Tech Invited to Participate in FDA Roundtable on PMTA Submissions

Invitation-Only Forum Underscores FDA Recognition of IKE Tech as a Key Stakeholder and Highlights the Strategic Role of Age-Gating Technology in the Future of ENDS Regulation and Compliance

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ispire Technology Inc. ("Ispire" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ISPR), a trailblazer in vaping technology and precision dosing, announced that IKE Tech LLC ("IKE Tech" or "IKE"), a joint venture that includes Ispire as a founding partner, has been invited by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to participate in its Roundtable Discussion with Small ENDS Manufacturers on Premarket Tobacco Product Application (PMTA) Submissions.

The invitation-only roundtable, taking place February 10, is the first FDA forum of its kind focused on gathering direct feedback from select electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS) manufacturers on the PMTA process. Participation is limited to 30 companies nationwide, underscoring FDA recognition of IKE Tech as an important stakeholder in the evolving regulatory framework for ENDS products.

IKE is set to participate on the Manufacturing Controls panel — one of five FDA-led panel discussions designed to examine real-world challenges, best practices and opportunities for improving the PMTA process.

"This invitation reflects growing recognition by regulators that technology, particularly point-of-use age-gating, is a critical component of a responsible ENDS ecosystem," said Michael Wang, Co-CEO of Ispire. "This is a significant opportunity to contribute constructively to a dialogue that can improve regulatory clarity while advancing public health objectives. The FDA's engagement reinforces that age-gating is no longer a peripheral concept — it is central to the future of regulation. We look forward to sharing how technical controls can offer a more effective pathway for adult products while ensuring the highest standards of youth protection."

IKE is developing a blockchain-enabled, Bluetooth-based age-gating component designed to verify legal-age access at the point of use, rather than solely at retail. The technology recently became the subject of the first-ever component PMTA submission for an interoperable age-verification system, positioning it as a potential enabling technology for next-generation regulatory compliance.

Wang added: "Our strategic investment in IKE Tech positions Ispire at the center of regulatory dialogue as the FDA evaluates how innovation can strengthen compliance, protect youth and support lawful market pathways for adult products. By aligning commercial participation with strategic integration, we are advancing our long-term commitment to safety-focused innovation and regulatory readiness"

The FDA roundtable is intended to provide manufacturers with an opportunity to share firsthand experience and perspectives on PMTA submissions, including scientific, manufacturing and operational considerations. Feedback from the session is expected to inform future FDA guidance and potential refinements to the PMTA review process.

About IKE Tech LLC

IKE Tech LLC is a joint venture comprised of Ispire Technology Inc., Touch Point Worldwide Inc. d/b/a Berify, and Chemular Inc. Founded in 2024, IKE Tech is building the identity layer for the physical world. With patented technologies spanning blockchain authentication, secure BLE communication, and AI-enhanced access control, IKE powers secure, user-centric device interactions across regulated and high-risk sectors.

IKE's System-on-a-Chip allows manufacturers to embed customizable, interoperable access controls into vapor devices — ensuring authorized adult use and preventing youth access through real-time mobile and biometric authentication. Visit www.iketech.com .

About Ispire Technology Inc.

Ispire is engaged in the research and development, design, commercialization, sales, marketing and distribution of branded e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products. The Company's operating subsidiaries own or license more than 400 patents worldwide. Ispire's branded e-cigarette products are marketed under the Aspire name and are sold worldwide (except in the U.S., People's Republic of China and Russia) primarily through its global distribution network. The Company also engages in original design manufacture (ODM) relationships with e-cigarette brands and retailers worldwide. The Company's cannabis products are marketed under the Ispire brand name primarily on an ODM basis to other cannabis vapor companies. Ispire sells its cannabis vaping hardware in the US, Europe and South Africa and it recently commenced marketing activities and customer engagement in Canada and Latin America. For more information, visit www.ispiretechnology.com or follow Ispire on Instagram , LinkedIn , Twitter and YouTube .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act") as well as Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the Company's future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "strategy," "future," "likely" or other comparable terms, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release regarding the Company's strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties including those regarding: whether the Company may be successful in re-entering the U.S. ENDS market; the approval or rejection of any PMTA submitted by the Company; whether the Company will be successful in its plans to further expand into the African market; whether the Company's joint venture with Touch Point Worldwide Inc. d/b/a/ Berify and Chemular Inc. (the "Joint Venture") may be successful in achieving its goals as currently contemplated, with different terms, or at all; the Joint Venture's ability to innovate in the e-cigarette technology space or develop age gating or age verification technologies for nicotine vaping devices; the Company's ability to collect its accounts receivable in a timely manner; the Company's business strategies; the ability of the Company to market to the Ispire ONE™; Ispire ONE™'s success in meeting its goals; the ability of its customers to derive the anticipated benefits of the Ispire ONE™ and the success of its products on the markets; the Ispire ONE™ proving to be safe; and the risk and uncertainties described in "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," "Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements" and the additional risk described in Ispire's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2025 and any subsequent filings which Ispire makes with the SEC. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this press release. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by applicable law. You should read this press release with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect.

