Ispire Technology Unveils Next-Gen Cannabis Hardware Ecosystem at MJBizCon 2025

Company to Showcase Fully Reengineered Portfolio; Executive Team, Including Head of Sales John Monds, Available for On-Site Meetings



LOS ANGELES, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPR) ("Ispire," or the "Company"), announced that it will unveil its fully reengineered cannabis product ecosystem at MJBizCon 2025 , the world's largest cannabis industry conference and trade show. Held December 2–5 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, the event will serve as the official launchpad for Ispire's next-generation hardware suite.

At the heart of this launch is Ispire's newly structured product architecture, which is designed to offer a smarter, more intuitive way for cannabis brands to navigate hardware selection. With a clean coding system, streamlined feature sets and clearly defined use cases, the new ecosystem enables faster product discovery, confident comparisons and optimal matching with each customer's formulation and performance needs.

"We're making it easier than ever for brands to identify the right hardware with total clarity, premium materials and engineering that's ready for global compliance," said Michael Wang, Co-CEO of Ispire. "This is about elevating the customer experience while reinforcing our position as the innovation leader in the cannabis vaping sector."

Ispire's new suite of cannabis devices include:

The E-Series (Essentials) : streamlined, scalable hardware for everyday formulations

EA02-10-S – A compact, draw-activated device with a streamlined profile, voltage tuning and optimized airflow—ideal for quick customization and ease of use.

EA03-10-S – A mid-sized model combining sleek aesthetics with increased tank volume and dual voltage control, built for brands that prioritize both form and function.

EA04-10-S/O – Engineered for high-viscosity oils, with advanced heating elements and a self-sealing tank that minimizes leakage while preserving terpene integrity—perfect for extract-focused brands.

The S-Series (Specialized) : advanced, high-performance solutions for premium oils and technical requirements

SA05-10-S – The flagship model featuring dual activation (draw/button), extended battery life and high-end construction. Ideal for premium positioning and brand differentiation.

SA03-10-S/O – A versatile postless disposable device featuring puff-sense activation, clog-proof engineering and dual-sided tank windows for optimal visibility. The self-sealing fill system enhances reliability and leak resistance, while the compact form factor and 270mAh battery deliver consistency for brands targeting high-volume, user-friendly applications.

SA04-10-S/O – Built for durability and discretion, this self-sealing, single-use model balances premium feel with a minimalist footprint. Designed for consistent dosing, fast activation and simplified logistics, it's ideal for regulated markets or product lines prioritizing compliance, portability and minimal waste.

The C-Series (Custom) : fully custom and ODM-engineered devices built from the ground up

For brands seeking complete differentiation, the C-Series enables fully custom, ODM-engineered hardware solutions tailored to proprietary aesthetics, heating technologies, materials, form factors, performance targets or market-specific certifications. Whether adapting an existing platform or developing a device from scratch, the C-Series provides end-to-end product development support aligned with Ispire's quality and compliance standards.

Each new device reflects Ispire's core principles of efficiency, safety and design simplicity. Built with world-class components and aligned with the company's precision dosing mission, the portfolio supports a wide spectrum of cannabis oil viscosities, fill volumes and activation types, including draw, button and dual-mode configurations.

"We engineer it. You own it," added Wang. "This architecture gives our partners the freedom to build their own brands and stories, while we provide the foundation of reliability, performance and regulatory readiness."

Senior executives, including John Monds, Vice President of Sales, will be available for meetings throughout MJBizCon 2025. Attendees interested in exploring Ispire's new platform or discussing partnership opportunities can schedule time directly by emailing [email protected] .

About Ispire Technology Inc.

Ispire is engaged in the research and development, design, commercialization, sales, marketing and distribution of branded e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products. The Company's operating subsidiaries own or license more than 400 patents worldwide. Ispire's branded e-cigarette products are marketed under the Aspire name and are sold worldwide (except in the U.S., People's Republic of China and Russia) primarily through its global distribution network. The Company also engages in original design manufacture (ODM) relationships with e-cigarette brands and retailers worldwide. The Company's cannabis products are marketed under the Ispire brand name primarily on an ODM basis to other cannabis vapor companies. Ispire sells its cannabis vaping hardware in the US, Europe and South Africa and it recently commenced marketing activities and customer engagement in Canada and Latin America. For more information, visit www.ispiretechnology.com or follow Ispire on Instagram , LinkedIn , X and YouTube .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act") as well as Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the Company's future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "strategy," "future," "likely" or other comparable terms, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

