Ispire, Berify and Chemular to Propel Innovation in Vape Hardware Manufacturing Industry

Newly Formed Joint Venture Among Companies Aims to Pioneer Next-Gen E-Cigarette Age-Verification Technology While Prioritizing Safety, User Experiences and Value-Add Features and Control

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ispire Technology Inc. ("Ispire" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ISPR), an innovator in vaping technology and precision dosing, announced the Company has partnered with – Touchpoint World Wide Inc. D/B/A Berify ("Berify"), a cutting-edge platform specializing in linking physical products to the digital world, digital engagement, and brand protection, and Chemular International Inc. ("Chemular"), a multi-disciplinary regulatory consulting firm – to form of a joint venture (the "Joint Venture"). Distinguished as the first of its kind, the Joint Venture will look to expedite innovation in the e-cigarette technology space, including the development of secure, user-friendly solutions for age verification and age-gating nicotine vapor devices.



Leveraging Berify's multi-patented technology, Chemular's regulatory consulting and PMTA knowhow and Ispire's hardware expertise, the joint venture will look to introduce an industry-standard age-verification solution for vapor devices as well as the submission of PMTA applications that incorporate cutting-edge technologies across the U.S. e-cigarette market such as:

Next-generation e-cigarette hardware with a user-friendly point-of-use age-verification and geo fencing capability that eliminates use of hardware in certain designated areas such as schools and sensitive areas;

E-cigarettes with end-to-end a range of dynamic features such as authentication, direct to consumer engagements and exclusive offerings all built on the foundations of blockchain technology;

A real-time biometric identity platform for user access controls, creating added security and reliability that deters counterfeiting.

"By combining our collective expertise in hardware, blockchain and regulatory consulting, we aim to set a new standard for age verification, security and overall quality in the e-cigarette space," said Ispire Technology Co-Chief Executive Officer Michael Wang . "Our hope is that this JV will be a large step forward in innovative device control, safety, counterfeit prevention and enhanced user experiences that increase overall market and consumer satisfaction."

"The U.S. market is ripe for technological disruption that addresses age-verification, safety and counterfeit issues," said Berify Founder and Chief Executive Officer Dan Kang. "Our mission is also to create smart products that generate a new level of consumer satisfaction. We plan to achieve this by leveraging our blockchain authentication, tokenized rewards and creating true decentralization while keeping companies in-control of their products and data."



Kevin Burd, the Chief Executive Officer of Chemular, added, "our commitment is not only to create next-gen vapor devices, but also to elevate market education. This venture includes additional partnerships that will bring together biometric identity and access control, ensure the solution is embedded into vapor devices during manufacturing and provide safety, security and privacy for consumers. It is also a testament to our dedication to positively shaping the future of vape hardware innovation."

About Ispire Technology Inc.

Ispire is engaged in the research and development, design, commercialization, sales, marketing, and distribution of branded e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products. The Company's operating subsidiaries own or license more than 200 patents received or filed globally. Ispire's tobacco products are marketed under the Aspire brand name and are sold worldwide (except in the U.S., People's Republic of China and Russia) primarily through its global distribution network. The Company's cannabis products are marketed under the Ispire brand name primarily on an original design manufacturer (ODM) basis to other cannabis vapor companies. Ispire sells its cannabis vaping hardware only in the U.S., and it recently commenced its marketing activities in Canada and Europe. For more information, visit visit www.ispiretechnology.com or follow Ispire on Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

About Berify

Berify is a cutting-edge platform specializing in linking physical products to the digital world, digital engagement, and brand protection. With a suite of patented technologies, Berify offers a blend of security, interoperability and engagement in the consumer-brand relationship. Berify brands can protect their reputation, own their data, gain valuable consumer insights, incentivize desired behaviors and differentiate themselves in the competitive market.



About Chemular

Founded in 2015 by experts in nicotine and U.S. FDA compliance, Chemular provides analytical, behavioral, toxicological, clinical, and overall project management. Its expertise spans all aspects of the PMTA and MRTP process. Chemular has successfully submitted PMTAs on over 200 products. It has a highly focused regulatory consulting group dedicated to the tobacco space and brings a world class team of tobacco-specific toxicologists, chemists, clinical trial experts in addition to project managers and other various subject matter experts to assist companies with their FDA and other regulatory needs.



