Ispire Technology and IKE Tech Applaud FDA Crackdown, Call for Tech-Driven Enforcement to Prevent Illicit Trade and Protect Youth

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ispire Technology Inc. ("Ispire" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ISPR), an innovator in vaping technology and precision dosing, and IKE Tech LLC ("IKE Tech"), a joint venture that includes Ispire as a founding partner, released statements following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Congressional funding and directive to combat the illicit vape market.

As part of the continuing resolution passed by Congress and signed by President Trump, the FDA is now required to allocate at least $200 million of its $712 million in user fees toward enforcing regulations on electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS). This includes $2 million to support a multi-agency task force — involving the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security — focused on removing illegal ENDS products entering the U.S. from abroad. The FDA must also update its 2020 enforcement guidance to address flavored disposable vapes and report to Congress twice yearly on its progress.

John Patterson, president of IKE Tech, said:

Today's enforcement push is a wake-up call for an industry that's lost control of its own standards. When nine out of ten vapes on shelves are illegal, it's clear that reactive border controls and paper-based tracking mechanisms aren't working. We commend the U.S. Congress and FDA for taking decisive action to clean up a market that's been flooded with unregulated products that are exposing users – especially youth – to potential harms.

IKE Tech and our JV partners are building the technological backbone for these efforts; from blockchain-secured smart authentication tags that enable real-time product tracing at every step of the supply chain, to AI-driven interoperable age-verification solutions that ensure only verified adults can activate a device. Together, these tools can help border agents, regulators and manufacturers verify product legitimacy instantly, reinforcing compliance, combating counterfeits and keeping illegal imports out of U.S. markets.

This is the kind of built-in security that can finally align regulators, manufacturers and consumers around the shared goal of public safety and youth prevention.

Michael Wang, co-CEO of Ispire Technology, added:



The FDA's renewed crackdown is the right move, but reactive enforcement must be paired with proactive technological standards. Illicit imports don't only erode FDA authority, they distort enforcement, overwhelm legitimate supply chains and make it challenging for responsible and compliant companies to compete. To win the fight, we must invest in technology that delivers dual security across the market, including new tools to verify product legitimacy at the point of use.

Ispire and IKE Tech's blockchain-powered, FDA-submitted age-verification chip delivers real-time identity validation at the device level, ensuring only verified adults can activate a vape, not just purchase one. By pairing enforcement with innovation, we can rebuild trust, protect youth and bring the $30 billion flavored vape market back under lawful, responsible control.

Both Ispire and IKE Tech emphasized that the FDA's strengthened enforcement mandate represents a vital first step, but one that must be paired with proactive, technology-based solutions that prevent illicit products proliferating the market, while securing devices from misuse before they reach consumers. Their jointly developed blockchain-enabled System-on-a-Chip, submitted to the FDA earlier this year as part of a Pre-Market Tobacco Product Application (PMTA), offers a path toward verifiable, interoperable compliance across the industry.

About IKE Tech LLC

IKE Tech LLC ("IKE Tech") is pioneering real-time identity verification and product authentication, helping to safeguard access to age-restricted products.

Founded in 2024, IKE Tech is building the identity layer for the physical world. With patented technologies spanning blockchain authentication, secure BLE communication, and AI-enhanced access control, IKE Tech powers secure, user-centric device interactions across regulated and high-risk sectors.

IKE Tech's interoperable Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) System-on-a-Chip, powered by a user-friendly mobile app available on iOS and Android, integrates seamlessly into ENDS devices, giving manufacturers and regulators a flexible, future-proofed solution to combat underage vaping and illicit markets. By setting the new standard for responsible, adult-only access, IKE Tech is helping eliminate youth vaping for good.

About Ispire Technology Inc.

Ispire is engaged in the research and development, design, commercialization, sales, marketing and distribution of branded e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products. The Company's operating subsidiaries own or license more than 400 patents worldwide. Ispire's branded e-cigarette products are marketed under the Aspire name and are sold worldwide (except in the U.S., People's Republic of China and Russia) primarily through its global distribution network. The Company also engages in original design manufacture (ODM) relationships with e-cigarette brands and retailers worldwide. The Company's cannabis products are marketed under the Ispire brand name primarily on an ODM basis to other cannabis vapor companies. Ispire sells its cannabis vaping hardware in the US, Europe and South Africa and it recently commenced marketing activities and customer engagement in Canada and Latin America. For more information, visit www.ispiretechnology.com or follow Ispire on Instagram , LinkedIn , X and YouTube .

