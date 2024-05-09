Ispire Technology Announces Participation in Upcoming Vapor Conferences

LOS ANGELES, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ispire Technology Inc. ("Ispire" or the "Company") ( NASDAQ: ISPR ), an innovator in vaping technology and precision dosing, announced that its management will participate in the following upcoming conferences:

Alternative Products Expo

Ispire will attend the Alternative Products Expo, which serves as a platform connecting brands with buyers and distributors across North and South America. The event will take place at the Plaza Mayor Convention Center from May 18-19 in Medellin, Colombia. Luna Stower, the Company's Chief Impact Officer, will speak on May 18th at the BizCann Conference during the event, leading a panel on "Cannabis: What Can You Sell in and from Colombia?".

World Vape Show

Ispire and its leadership will also attend the World Vape Show, a premier event bringing together vape industry professionals, enthusiasts, manufacturers, distributors, and retailers from around the globe. The event will take place from June 12-14 in Dubai. Steven Przybyla, the Company's Chief Legal Officer and Secretary, will be participating in a panel discussion on "Vaping and Youth Access" taking place on Thursday, June 13.

To schedule on-site meetings with Ispire's leadership, please contact Nakisa Motamedi at [email protected] .

About Ispire Technology Inc.

Ispire is engaged in the research and development, design, commercialization, sales, marketing, and distribution of branded e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products. The Company's operating subsidiaries own or license more than 200 patents received or filed globally. Ispire's tobacco products are marketed under the Aspire brand name and are sold worldwide (except in the U.S., People's Republic of China and Russia) primarily through its global distribution network. The Company's cannabis products are marketed under the Ispire brand name primarily on an original design manufacturer (ODM) basis to other cannabis vapor companies. Ispire sells its cannabis vaping hardware only in the U.S., and it recently commenced its marketing activities in Canada and Europe. For more information, visit www.ispiretechnology.com or follow Ispire on Instagram , LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter and YouTube .

For more information, kindly contact:

IR Contacts:

Investor Relations

Sherry Zheng

718-213-7386

[email protected]

KCSA Strategic Communications

Phil Carlson

212-896-1233

[email protected]

PR Contact:

Ellen Mellody

570-209-2947

[email protected]





