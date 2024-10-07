Ispire Technology Expands Global Reach through 5-Year Master Distributor Agreement with ANDS for MENA and Global Duty-Free Markets

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ispire Technology Inc. ("Ispire" or the "Company") ( NASDAQ: ISPR ), a leader in the development and commercialization of vaping technology and precision dosing, announced a landmark five-year master distributor agreement with ANDS , a leading distributor in the MENA region specializing in non-combustion nicotine delivery solutions based in Dubai. This partnership marks a significant step in Ispire's global expansion strategy, enabling the company to bring its Hidden Hills Club nicotine portfolio to the Middle East, North Africa (MENA) region and Global Duty-Free markets.

Under the agreement, Ispire and ANDS will commercialize the Hidden Hills Club brand across 20+ MENA markets, leveraging ANDS' extensive partnerships with major duty-free operators, providing access to more than 45 airports, cruise ships, airlines and diplomatic facilities.

"This collaboration is a pivotal moment for Ispire as we continue to expand our global footprint at a time when consumers are looking for harm-reduced products to transition away from combustible cigarettes," said Michael Wang, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Ispire Technology. "By partnering with ANDS, we gain access to one of the fastest-growing regions in the world, where smoking rates remain high, but there is a significant demand for harm-reduced products. With ANDS' robust regulatory, legal, compliance, brand building, sales and distribution expertise as well as local market insights, we are well-positioned to bring the Hidden Hills Club nicotine portfolio to new markets, offering consumers innovative, harm-reduction alternatives to combustible cigarettes."



"We are thrilled to collaborate with Ispire to bring the Hidden Hills Club nicotine products and their marketing power to the MENA region and Global Duty-Free markets," said ANDS Co-Founder and CEO Fadi Maayta . "With Ispire's cutting-edge products and our extensive reach and expertise, we are confident that this partnership will provide consumers with innovative nicotine delivery solutions that will bring potentially reduced risk products to adult smokers. Together, we aim to meet the evolving needs of consumers in the region while ensuring compliance with local laws and regulations."

The MENA region is one of the fastest-growing markets for alternative nicotine products, where harm reduction is becoming increasingly important. Through this partnership, Ispire and ANDS will offer a comprehensive range of products, including vape devices and nicotine pouches, tailored to meet local demand and preferences.

About ANDS

ANDS is an institution dedicated to the goal of switching adult smokers to potentially reduced-risk products. Utilizing decades of combined experience in Tobacco, Electronic Nicotine Delivery Solutions, Heated Tobacco products, and FMCG, affirming that adult smokers are entitled to better alternatives than continuing to smoke conventional cigarettes.

About Ispire Technology Inc.

Ispire is engaged in the research and development, design, commercialization, sales, marketing and distribution of branded e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products. The Company's operating subsidiaries own or license more than 200 patents worldwide. Ispire's branded e-cigarette products are marketed under the Aspire name and are sold worldwide (except in the U.S., People's Republic of China and Russia) primarily through its global distribution network. The Company also engages in original design manufacture (ODM) relationships with e-cigarette brands and retailers worldwide. The Company's cannabis products are marketed under the Ispire brand name primarily on an ODM basis to other cannabis vapor companies. Ispire sells its cannabis vaping hardware in the US, Europe and South Africa, and it recently commenced marketing activities and customer engagement in Canada and Latin America. For more information, visit www.ispiretechnology.com or follow Ispire on Instagram , LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter and YouTube .

