Ispire Technology Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Fiscal Year 2025

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPR) ("Ispire," the "Company," "we," "us," or "our"), an innovator in vaping technology and precision dosing, today reported results for the fiscal year 2025, which ended on June 30, 2025.

Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Revenue decreased to $127.5 million , compared to $151.9 million in the 2024 fiscal year.

decreased to , compared to in the 2024 fiscal year. Gross profit declined to $22.6 million , as compared to $29.8 million in the 2024 fiscal year.

declined to , as compared to in the 2024 fiscal year. Gross margin decreased to 17.8%, as compared to 19.6% in the 2024 fiscal year.

decreased to 17.8%, as compared to 19.6% in the 2024 fiscal year. Total operating expenses increased to $60.5 million , compared to $43.7 million in the 2024 fiscal year.

increased to , compared to in the 2024 fiscal year. Accounts receivable , net decreased by 21% from $59.7 million in fiscal 2024 to $47.0 million in fiscal 2025.

decreased by 21% from in fiscal 2024 to in fiscal 2025. Net loss of $39.2 million , compared to net loss of $14.8 million in the 2024 fiscal year.

Michael Wang, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Ispire, commented, "Fiscal year 2025 marked a pivotal period in Ispire's strategic transformation, as we continued to shift away from the cannabis industry toward the higher-value nicotine sector. We made the intentional strategic decision to focus on quality customers versus quantity, prioritizing long-term partnerships as we repositioned our business for sustainable growth. Our investments in breakthrough technologies including IKE Tech LLC and our G-Mesh technology, are gaining significant traction with major tobacco companies as these innovations move through the regulatory approval process."

"We continued advancing our PMTA activities while awaiting updates on the groundbreaking component PMTA submission filed by our strategic joint venture, IKE Tech LLC, which represents blockchain-based age verification technology that could fundamentally transform the regulatory landscape for nicotine delivery systems. We are also progressing preparations for comprehensive PMTA submissions for flavored ENDS products. These products will feature integrated IKE Tech age-verification technology, with our initial filing strategy focusing on four distinct flavored offerings, addressing a critical gap in today's marketplace. Lastly, our international nicotine ODM business represents a key growth opportunity that is now gaining significant momentum after a slower than expected start. Coming into fiscal Q1 2026, we were at $18M in backlog orders. These strategic initiatives have positioned Ispire to capitalize on the growing global demand for precision vaping technology, while maintaining our commitment to responsible product development," Mr. Wang concluded.

Jay Yu, Chief Financial Officer of Ispire, added, "Ispire has focused on streamlining our operations and cut expenses across the business, with optimization measures reducing annual payroll by a total estimated annual savings of $10.2 million. General and administrative expenses declined year over year, from $31.1 million for the year ended June 30, 2024, to $30.0 million for the year ended June 30, 2025, while net loss was widened by $24.5 million year-over-year. We remain focused on strengthening collections and enhancing customer quality. Management believes these disciplined actions position Ispire for sustainable, long-term growth."

Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2025

For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, Ispire reported revenue of $127.5 million compared to $151.9 million during fiscal 2024. The decrease in revenue was primarily due to realignment of our business towards nicotine, while moving away from cannabis customers, which the Company believes will deliver improved accounts receivable and more sustainable long-term growth.

Gross profit for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, was $22.6 million compared to $29.8 million for the same period in fiscal year 2024. Over fiscal 2025, gross margin decreased to 17.8%, from 19.6%. The decrease in gross profit and gross margin was primarily due to the strategic repositioning away from cannabis which led to the revenue reduction for this period.

Total operating expenses for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025 were $60.5 million as compared to $43.7 million in the same period in fiscal year 2024. This increase was largely due to a rise in sales and marketing expenses with a ramp up of marketing activities, as well as an increase in expected credit loss on accounts receivables, offset by a decrease in stock based compensation expenses due to cutting headcount in streamlining North American operations and a reduction in R&D expenses.

For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, net loss was $39.2 million or $0.69 per share, compared to a net loss of $14.8 million, or $0.27 per share for fiscal year 2024.

As of June 30, 2025, Ispire had $24.4 million in cash and cash equivalents and working capital of $0.4 million.

Conference Call

The Company will conduct a conference call at 8:00 am Eastern Time on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, to discuss the results. Ispire management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Please call the conference call dial-in 5-10 minutes prior to the start time and ask for the "Ispire Technology Call." An operator will register your name and organization.

Date: Tuesday, September 16, 2025

Time: 8:00 am ET

Dial-In Numbers: North America 877-451-6152 or International +1 201-389-0879

This conference call will be broadcast live on the Internet and can be accessed by all interested parties at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1730055&tp_key=20c725b587.

Please access the link at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

A playback will be available until 12:00 midnight Eastern Time on Tuesday, September 30, 2025. To listen, please dial 844-512-2921 or +1 412-317-6671. Use the passcode 13755309 to access the replay.

About Ispire Technology Inc.

Ispire is engaged in the research and development, design, commercialization, sales, marketing, and distribution of branded e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products. The Company's operating subsidiaries own or license more than 200 patents received or filed globally. Ispire's tobacco products are marketed under the Aspire brand name and are sold worldwide (except in the U.S., People's Republic of China and Russia) primarily through its global distribution network. The Company's cannabis products are marketed under the Ispire brand name primarily on an original design manufacturer (ODM) basis to other cannabis vapor companies. Ispire sells its cannabis vaping hardware mainly in the U.S., and it recently commenced its marketing activities in Canada and Europe. For more information, visit www.ispiretechnology.com or follow Ispire on Instagram , LinkedIn , Twitter and YouTube . Any information contained on, or that can be accessed through, the Company's website, any other website or any social media, is not a part of this press release.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act") as well as Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the Company's future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "strategy," "future," "likely" or other comparable terms, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release regarding the Company's strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties including those regarding: whether the Company may be successful in re-entering the U.S. ENDS market; the approval or rejection of any PMTA submitted by the Company; whether the Company will be successful in its plans to further expand into the African market; whether the Company's joint venture with Touch Point Worldwide Inc. d/b/a/ Berify and Chemular Inc. (the "Joint Venture") may be successful in achieving its goals as currently contemplated, with different terms, or at all; the Joint Venture's ability to innovate in the e-cigarette technology space or develop age gating or age verification technologies for nicotine vaping devices; the Company's ability to collect its accounts receivable in a timely manner; the Company's business strategies; the ability of the Company to market to the Ispire ONE™; Ispire ONE™'s success in meeting its goals; the ability of its customers to derive the anticipated benefits of the Ispire ONE™ and the success of its products on the markets; the Ispire ONE™ proving to be safe; and the risk and uncertainties described in "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," "Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements" and the additional risk described in Ispire's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2024 and any subsequent filings which Ispire makes with the SEC. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this press release. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by applicable law. You should read this press release with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect.

ISPIRE TECHNOLOGY INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In $USD, except share and per share data) ‌



June 30,



2025



2024 Assets









Current assets:









Cash

$ 24,351,765



$ 35,071,294 Accounts receivable, net



39,664,145





59,734,765 Inventories, net



6,647,970





6,365,394 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



2,244,505





1,400,152 Total current assets



72,908,385





102,571,605 Other assets:













Accounts receivable – non current



7,367,158





- Property, plant and equipment, net



2,952,800





2,582,457 Intangible assets, net



2,232,620





1,375,666 Right-of-use assets – operating leases



5,030,005





3,579,140 Other investment



2,000,000





2,000,000 Equity method investment



9,515,546





10,248,048 Other non-current assets



210,617





284,050 Total other assets



29,308,746





20,069,361 Total assets

$ 102,217,131



$ 122,640,966 Liabilities and stockholders' equity













Current liabilities













Accounts payable

$ 4,172,476



$ 3,779,723 Accounts payable – related party



52,420,256





67,046,472 Contract liabilities



4,861,250





2,218,166 Accrued liabilities and other payables



8,099,991





11,738,339 Borrowing – current portion



1,146,766





- Operating lease liabilities – current portion



1,838,815





1,207,832 Total current liabilities



72,539,554





85,990,532 ‌













Other liabilities:













Amount due to a related party



25,000,000





- Borrowing – net of current portion



805,361





- Operating lease liabilities – net of current portion



3,267,522





2,194,094 Total liabilities



101,612,437





88,184,626 ‌













Commitments and contingencies













‌













Stockholders' equity:













Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share; 140,000,000 shares authorized; 57,193,734 and 56,470,636 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024



5,719





5,647 Treasury stock, at cost



(60,488)





- Additional paid-in capital



48,833,601





43,217,391 Accumulated deficit



(48,065,267)





(8,825,041) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)/income



(108,871)





58,343 Total stockholders' equity



604,694





34,456,340 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 102,217,131



$ 122,640,966

ISPIRE TECHNOLOGY INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND

COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (In $USD, except share and per share data) ‌



Years ended June 30,



2025



2024



‌





Revenue

$ 127,494,304



$ 151,908,691 Cost of revenue



104,844,633





122,126,245 Gross profit



22,649,671





29,782,446 Operating expenses:













Sales and marketing expenses



8,439,384





6,608,724 Credit loss expenses



22,034,812





6,015,752 General and administrative expenses



30,025,334





31,052,109 Total operating expenses



60,499,530





43,676,585 Loss from operations



(37,849,859)





(13,894,139) Other income (expense):













Interest income, net



86,996





365,251 Exchange loss, net



(86,570)





(70,293) Other (expense) income, net



(187,089)





113,405 Total other (expense) income, net



(186,663)





408,363 Loss before income taxes



(38,036,522)





(13,485,776) Income taxes – current



(1,203,704)





(1,282,046) Net loss

$ (39,240,226)



$ (14,767,822) Other comprehensive (loss) income













Foreign currency translation adjustments



(167,214)





222,111 Comprehensive loss



(39,407,440)





(14,545,711) Net loss per share













Basic and diluted

$ (0.69)



$ (0.27) Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic and diluted



56,853,552





54,812,900

SOURCE Ispire Technology Inc.