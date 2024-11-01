Ispire Technology Inc. Announces Participation in MJ Unpacked 2024

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ispire Technology Inc. ("Ispire" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ISPR), an innovator in vaping technology and precision dosing, announced that it will participate in MJ Unpacked, a premier event for cannabis industry stakeholders to connect, collaborate, and advance cannabis commerce.

Luna Stower, Head of Impact at Ispire, will serve as a panelist for the "Impact of Women in Cannabis" discussion, which will highlight the unique challenges and transformative contributions of female leaders in the cannabis industry. Moderated by Amy Larson, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Rx Green Technologies, the panel will feature trailblazers shaping the future of cannabis. Panelists include: Whitney Conroy, Chief Commercial Officer at Phylos Bioscience; Annie Davis, Vice President of Marketing at Airo Brands; and Luna Stower, Head of Impact at Ispire. Together, they will explore how women are driving innovation, navigating industry challenges, and creating a lasting impact on the cannabis sector.

MJ Unpacked Impact of Women in Cannabis Panel

Date: Tuesday, November 5, 2024

Time: 1:30 PM - 2:10 PM PT

Location: Grand Ballroom ABC

About Ispire Technology Inc.

Ispire is engaged in the research and development, design, commercialization, sales, marketing, and distribution of branded e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products. The Company's operating subsidiaries own or license more than 200 patents received or filed globally. Ispire's tobacco products are marketed under the Aspire brand name and are sold worldwide (except in the U.S., People's Republic of China and Russia) primarily through its global distribution network. The Company's cannabis products are marketed under the Ispire brand name primarily on an original design manufacturer (ODM) basis to other cannabis vapor companies. Ispire sells its cannabis vaping hardware only in the U.S., and it recently commenced its marketing activities in Canada and Europe. For more information, visit www.ispiretechnology.com or follow Ispire on Instagram , LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter and YouTube .

