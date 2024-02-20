Ispire Technology Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Fiscal Second Quarter 2024

News provided by

Ispire Technology Inc.

20 Feb, 2024, 17:30 ET

Total Revenue Increased 30.7% to $41.7 Million

Gross Profit Increased 24.1% to $6.4 Million

North American Cannabis Vaping Hardware Revenue Increased 149% to
$19.5 Million  

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ispire Technology Inc. ("Ispire" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: ISPR), a leader in vapor technology, providing high-quality, innovative products with first-class performance, today reported results for the fiscal second quarter, which ended December 31, 2023, and filed its quarterly report on Form 10-Q on February 20, 2024.

Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

  • Revenue increased 30.7% to $41.7 million as compared to $31.9 million in the same period of 2023. Tobacco vaping products contributed $22.1 million and cannabis vaping products contributed $19.5 million to revenue during the fiscal second quarter 2024;
  • Gross profit increased 24.1% to $6.4 million as compared to $5.1 million in the same period of 2023;
  • Gross margin decreased to 15.3% as compared to 16.1% in the same period of 2023;
  • Total operating expenses increased 114% to $10.3 million as compared to $4.8 million in the same period of 2023; and
  • Net loss of $4.0 million as compared to net loss of $0.1 million in the same period of 2023.

Michael Wang, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Ispire commented, "This quarter proved to be quite pivotal for not only our product expansions but also our business operations. We commenced several strategic initiatives, including ISO and GMP certification for our Malaysian facility and a path to receive Pre-market Tobacco Product Application approval in the U.S. After seeing such remarkable growth trends related to our cannabis vaping hardware sales, we aim to intensify our presence and further expand our footprint in this domestic market."

"As we further execute on our growth strategy, we continue to expand our footprint in existing and new markets, which helps to grow our diverse customer base. This quarter we launched a key celebrity partnership with Nigerian Afrobeats star, Burna Boy, highlighting our BRKFST-branded products and fortifying our global brand presence. We anticipate that our strategic initiatives this quarter will position Ispire to capitalize on emerging opportunities as well as drive sustainable and future growth across our key markets," concluded Wang.

Daniel Machock, Chief Financial Officer of Ispire, added, "In the fiscal second quarter of 2024, Ispire's key growth metrics highlighted rapid expansion for our cannabis vaping hardware business. Overall revenues increased 30% to $41.7 million for the fiscal second quarter while cannabis vaping products increased 149% to $19.5 million for the same period last year. This significant growth in cannabis vaping hardware revenues is a testament to our commitment to innovation and the immense potential of our industry. Looking ahead, we remain steadfast in our commitment to driving sustainable growth, maximizing shareholder value, and solidifying our position as a leader in the industry."

Financial Results for the Three and Six-Month Periods Ended December 31, 2023

Revenue increased 30% to $41.7 million for the fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $31.9 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2023. The increase in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, was primarily attributable to an increase in North American cannabis vaping hardware sales which increased 149% year over year from $7.8 million to $19.5 million

For the six-month period ended December 31, 2023, Ispire reported revenue of $84.5 million, compared to $58.8 million during the same period last year, an increase of 43.7%. The increase in revenue was primarily attributable an increase in North American cannabis vaping hardware sales which increased 133% from $15.8 million for the first six-months of fiscal 2023 to $36.9 million for the first six-months of fiscal 2024.

Gross Profit increased by 24.1% to $6.4 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2023, compared to $5.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Gross Profit for the six-month period ended December 31, 2023, was $13.3 million, compared to $10.0 million for the same period in fiscal 2023.

Gross Margin for the three months ended December 31, 2023, was 15.3% compared to 16.1% for the same period in fiscal 2023. For the six-month period ended December 31, 2023, gross margin was 15.7%, compared to 16.9% during the same period in the prior fiscal year.

Total Operating Expenses increased by 114% to $10.3 million for the second quarter in fiscal 2024, compared to $4.8 million for the same period of fiscal 2023. This increase was primarily due to marketing expenses and working capital related to maintain our manufacturing plant in Malaysia and increased professional fees for expenses incurred as a public company. Total Operating Expenses for the six-months ended December 31, 2023, were $18.1 million as compared to $10.8 million in the same period in fiscal 2023.

Net loss was $4.0 million, or $(0.07) per share, for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to a net loss of $130 thousand, or $(0.01) per share for the second quarter of fiscal 2023. For the first six-months of fiscal 2024, net loss was approximately $5.4 million, or $(0.10) per share, compared to a net loss of approximately $2.1 million, or $(0.04) per share for the first six-months of fiscal 2023.

As of December 31, 2023, Ispire had approximately $17.5 million of cash and cash equivalents. As of December 31, 2023, and June 30, 2023, we had working capital of $24.8 million and $28.8 million, respectively.

Fiscal Year 2024 Outlook

Ispire is providing the following outlook for the cannabis and tobacco vaping products for fiscal year 2024, which ends on June 30, 2024.  Revenue for cannabis vaping products for fiscal year 2024 is projected to be in the range of $80 million to $90 million, representing growth of 100% to 125% from fiscal year 2023. Revenue for tobacco vaping products for fiscal year 2024 is projected to be in the range of $95 million to $105 million, representing growth in the range of 33% to 47% from fiscal year 2023.

Conference Call

The Company will conduct a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, to discuss the results.

Ispire management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Please call the conference call dial-in 5-10 minutes prior to the start time and ask for the "Ispire Technology Call." An operator will register your name and organization.

Date:

Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Time:

8:00 am ET

Dial-In Numbers:

 

United States: 1-877-451-6152

or 1-201-389-0879

This conference call will be broadcast live on the Internet and can be accessed by all interested parties at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1655325&tp_key=b746afb9b3

Please access the link at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

A playback will be available through 11:00 am ET on February 21, 2024, to March 6, 2024. To listen, please dial 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671. Use the passcode 13744317 to access the replay.

About Ispire Technology Inc.

Ispire is engaged in the research and development, design, commercialization, sales, marketing, and distribution of branded e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products. The Company's operating subsidiaries own or license from a related party more than 200 patents received or filed globally. Ispire's tobacco products are marketed under the Aspire brand name and are sold worldwide (except in the United States, People's Republic of China, and Russia) primarily through its distribution network. Ispire's cannabis vaping hardware products are marketed under the Ispire brand name primarily on an original design manufacturer (ODM) basis to other cannabis vapor companies. Ispire currently sells its cannabis vaping hardware only in the United States, and it recently commenced marketing activities in Canada and Europe, primarily in the European Union.

Please visit www.ispiretechnology.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Linkedin, Pinterest, and YouTube. Any information contained on, or that can be accessed through, the Company's website, any other website or any social media, is not a part of this press release.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act") as well as Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the Company's future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "strategy," "future," "likely" or other comparable terms, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release regarding the Company's strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties including those regarding: the Company's business strategies, the ability of the Company to market to the Ispire ONE™, Ispire ONE™'s success if meeting its goals, the ability of its customers to derive the anticipated benefits of the Ispire ONE™ and the success of their products on the markets; the Ispire ONE™ proving to be safe, and the risk and uncertainties described in "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," "Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements" and the additional risk described in Ispire's Form 10-K annual report for the year ended June 30, 2023 and any subsequent filings which Ispire makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The forward-looking statements made in the press release relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in the press release. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law. You should read this press release with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect.

IR Contact:

For more information, kindly contact:
Investor Relations
Sherry Zheng
718.213.7386
[email protected]

KCSA Strategic Communications
212.896.1233
[email protected]

PR Contact:
Ellen Mellody
570.209.2947
[email protected]

ISPIRE TECHNOLOGY INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



June 30,

December 31,


2023
(Note 2)

2023

Assets





Current assets:





Cash

$

40,300,573

$

17,502,989

Accounts receivable, net

24,526,262


45,454,998

Inventories

7,472,108


7,548,086

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

3,378,617


3,183,215

Investment - other

9,133,707


9,318,480

Total current assets

84,811,267


83,007,768

Other assets:







Property, plant and equipment, net

1,088,131


2,148,206

Intangible assets, net

-


726,978

Rental deposit

732,334


727,766

Right-of-use assets – operating leases

4,061,617


3,969,437

Total other assets

5,882,082


7,572,387

Total assets

$

90,693,349

$

90,580,155

Liabilities and stockholders' equity







Current liabilities







Accounts payable

$

1,274,391

$

5,972,530

Accounts payable – related party

51,698,588


48,999,001

Contract liabilities

988,556


1,705,171

Accrued liabilities and other payables

281,361


603,715

Due to a related party

710,910


-

Income tax payable - current

63,853


-

Operating lease liabilities – current portion

944,525


1,244,565

Total current liabilities

55,962,184


58,524,982









Other liabilities:







Operating lease liabilities – net of current portion                                                        

3,356,232


3,067,909

Total liabilities

59,318,416


61,592,891









Commitments and contingencies
















Stockholders' equity:







Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share; 140,000,000 shares
authorized; 54,222,420 and 54,279,396 shares issued and outstanding as
of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2023

5,422


5,428

Preferred stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 10,000,000 shares
authorized, no shares issued at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2023

-


-

Additional paid-in capital

25,685,475


28,535,949

Retained earnings

5,847,804


450,865

Accumulated other comprehensive loss  

(163,768)


(4,978)

Total stockholders' equity

31,374,933


28,987,264

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

90,693,349

$

90,580,155


See notes to unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

ISPIRE TECHNOLOGY INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)



Three Months Ended
December 31,

Six Months Ended
December 31,


2022

2023

2022

2023


(Restated)




(Restated)



Revenue

$

31,897,399

$

41,685,561

$

58,840,449

$

84,550,208

















Cost of revenue

26,758,821


35,309,355


48,909,768


71,285,710

















Gross profit

5,138,578


6,376,206


9,930,681


13,264,498

















Operating expenses:















Sales and marketing expenses

906,372


1,517,715


2,407,528


2,586,378

General and administrative expenses

3,922,363


8,809,127


8,428,178


15,540029

















Total Operating expenses

4,828,735


10,326,842


10,835,706


18,126,407

















Income (loss) from operations

309,843


(3,950,636)


(905,025)


(4,861,909)

















Other income (expense):















Interest income, net

76,301


198,619


76,811


270,865

Exchange gain (loss), net

23,212


30,856


(477,582)


34,517

Other income (expense), net

(21,286)


51,017


(40,487)


7,813

















Total Other income (expense), net

78,227


280,492


(441,258)


313,195

















Income (loss) before income taxes

388,070


(3,670,144)


(1,346,283)


(4,548,714)

















Income taxes - current

(518,312)


(352,180)


(785,713)


(848,225)

















Net loss

$

(130,242)

$

(4,022,324)

$

(2,131,996)

$

(5,396,939)

















Other comprehensive loss















Foreign currency translation adjustments

149,306


114,327


142,430


158,790

Comprehensive income (loss)

$

19,064

$

(3,907,997)

$

(1,989,566)

$

(5,238,149)

















Net loss per share















Basic and diluted

$

(0.01)

$

(0.07)

$

(0.04)

$

(0.10)

















Weighted average shares outstanding:















Basic and diluted

50,000,000


54,270,236


50,000,000


54,258,224


See notes to unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

ISPIRE TECHNOLOGY INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Six Months ended
December 31,


2022

2023

Net loss

$

(2,131,996)

$

(5,396,939)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

13,660


75,160

Credit loss expenses

1,029,655


2,126,284

Stock-based compensation expenses

-


2,850,480

Inventory impairment expenses

-


130,452

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable

(10,818,728)


(22,762,155)

Inventories

(5,724,630)


(206,430)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

134,307


199,970

Accounts payable and accounts payable – related party

25,487,786


1,759,301

Contract liabilities

(665,242)


629,430

Accrued liabilities and other payables

159,577


322,354

Operating lease liabilities

102,375


103,897

Income tax payable

788,866


(63,853)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$

8,375,630

$

(20,232,049)









Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(478,473)


(1,130,620)

Acquisition of intangible assets

-


(731,593)

Net cash used in investing activities

$

(478,473)

$

(1,862,213)









Cash flows from financing activities:







Advances from related parties

1,934,855


-

Repayments of advances from a related party

(45,509)


(703,322)

Net cash used in financing activities

$

1,889,346

$

(703,322)









Net increase (decrease) in cash

9,786,503


(22,797,584)

Cash - beginning of period

74,480,651


40,300,573

Cash - end of period

$

84,267,154

$

17,502,989

Supplemental non-cash investing and financing activities







Leased assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities

3,714,979


507,292


See notes to unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

SOURCE Ispire Technology Inc.

Also from this source

Ispire Technology Inc. Schedules Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

Ispire Technology Inc. ("Ispire" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: ISPR), a leader in vapor technology, providing high-quality, innovative products with...

Ispire Technology Inc. Announces Opening of New ISO- and GMP-Certified Malaysia Manufacturing Facility

Ispire Technology Inc. ("Ispire" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ISPR), a leader in the development and commercialization of vaping technology and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Tobacco

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Retail

Image1

Earnings

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.