Ispire Technology Inc. to Participate in the 38th Annual ROTH Conference

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPR) ("Ispire," the "Company," "we," "us," or "our"), an innovator in vaping technology and precision dosing, today announced that Ispire's management team will participate in the 38th Annual ROTH Conference taking place in Dana Point, California from March 22-24, 2026.

38th Annual ROTH Conference

Date: March 22-24, 2026

Location: Dana Point, California

Fireside Chat Details: Monday, March 23, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. PT in Blue-Consumer-Salon 2

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with the Company's management team, please contact your representative at ROTH, or email KCSA Strategic Communications at [email protected].

About Ispire Technology Inc.

Ispire is engaged in the research and development, design, commercialization, sales, marketing, and distribution of branded e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products. The Company's operating subsidiaries own or license more than 200 patents received or filed globally. Ispire's tobacco products are marketed under the Aspire brand name and are sold worldwide (except in the U.S., People's Republic of China and Russia) primarily through its global distribution network. The Company's cannabis products are marketed under the Ispire brand name primarily on an original design manufacturer (ODM) basis to other cannabis vapor companies. Ispire sells its cannabis vaping hardware only in the U.S., and it recently commenced its marketing activities in Canada and Europe. For more information, visit www.ispiretechnology.com or follow Ispire on Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube. Any information contained on, or that can be accessed through, the Company's website, any other website or any social media, is not a part of this press release.

