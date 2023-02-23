Israel Gene Editing Technology Business and Investment Opportunities Databook 2023: CRISPR, Meganucleases, TALEN, and ZFN Market Size and Forecasts 2018-2027

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Israel Gene Editing Technology Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth data-centric analysis of the emerging opportunities in gene editing industry. It covers a detailed view of market size and forecast across various segments such as gene editing technologies (CRISPR, meganucleases, TALEN, and ZFN), by products, delivery method, disease/disorders, and application.

Reasons to buy

Gene Editing Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2023-2027). Understand market dynamics across various segments such as by technology, products, delivery method, disease/disorders, application, geographical region, and company.

Competitive Landscape Analysis: Market position and snapshot of key players in the development of therapies based on CRISPR, meganucleases, TALENs, and ZFN. Each profile includes a brief overview of the company, information on its therapeutic pipeline, financial data (where available), the most recent events, and a knowledgeable prediction for the future.

Clinical Trial Analysis: Insights into Opportunity by a thorough evaluation of clinical trials involving various ZFNs, TALENs, and meganucleases-based therapies that have been completed or are still ongoing, using parameters such as trial status, trial registration year, an indication of the target disease, trial phase, patient enrolment, and sponsor/collaborator type.

Develop Market-Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments based on a thorough analysis of the CRISPR, ZFN, TALENs, and meganucleases patents that have been applied for or granted based on the patent type, the issuing agency, and patent offices involved, the Cooperative Patent Classification (CPC) symbols, the firm type, significant industry and non-industry participants (based on many patents), and discrete patent assignees.

Financial Deals Insights: Get Insights and information about various gene editing partnerships that have been developed, including those for research and development (R&D), clinical trials, mergers and acquisitions, product development, commercialization, licencing, and manufacturing. A complete analysis of the various investments made in companies that specialise in developing drugs using CRISPR, ZFNs, TALENs, and meganucleases.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Israel Gene Editing Technology Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2027



2 Gene Editing Technology Market Size by Technology, 2018-2027

2.1 Israel Gene Editing Technology Market Share by Technology (%), 2018-2027

2.2 Gene Editing Technology Market Size and Forecast by CRISPR, 2018-2027

2.3 Gene Editing Technology Market Size and Forecast by TALENs, 2018-2027

2.4 Gene Editing Technology Market Size and Forecast by ZFNs, 2018-2027

2.5 Gene Editing Technology Market Size and Forecast by Meganucleases, 2018-2027



3 Gene Editing Technology Market Size by CRISPR Product, 2018-2027

3.1 Gene Editing Technology Market Share by CRISPR Product (%), 2018-2027

3.2 Gene Editing Technology Market Size and Forecast by Vector Based Cas9, 2018-2027

3.3 Gene Editing Technology Market Size and Forecast by DNA Free Cas9, 2018-2027

3.4 Gene Editing Technology Market Size and Forecast by Libraries & Antibodies, 2018-2027

3.5 Gene Editing Technology Market Size and Forecast by gRNA Design and Vector Construction, 2018-2027

3.6 Gene Editing Technology Market Size and Forecast by Cell Lines & Engineering, 2018-2027

3.7 Gene Editing Technology Market Size and Forecast by Others (Plasmid, Controls), 2018-2027



4 Gene Editing Technology Market Size by TALENs Product, 2018-2027

4.1 Gene Editing Technology Market Share by TALENs Product (%), 2018-2027

4.2 Gene Editing Technology Market Size and Forecast by Kits & Enzymes, 2018-2027

4.3 Gene Editing Technology Market Size and Forecast by Cell lines & Antibodies, 2018-2027

4.4 Gene Editing Technology Market Size and Forecast by Others (Plasmid, Controls), 2018-2027



5 Gene Editing Technology Market Size by ZFNs Product, 2018-2027

5.1 Gene Editing Technology Market Share by ZFNs Product (%), 2018-2027

5.2 Gene Editing Technology Market Size and Forecast by Kits & Enzymes, 2018-2027

5.3 Gene Editing Technology Market Size and Forecast by Cell lines & Antibodies, 2018-2027

5.4 Gene Editing Technology Market Size and Forecast by Others



6 Gene Editing Technology Market Size by Meganucleases Product, 2018-2027

6.1 Gene Editing Technology Market Share by Meganucleases Product (%), 2018-2027

6.2 Gene Editing Technology Market Size and Forecast by Kits & Enzymes, 2018-2027

6.3 Gene Editing Technology Market Size and Forecast by Cell lines & Antibodies, 2018-2027

6.4 Gene Editing Technology Market Size and Forecast by Others (Plasmid, Controls), 2018-2027



7 Gene Editing Technology Market Size by Delivery Mode, 2018-2027

7.1 Gene Editing Technology Market Share by Delivery Mode (%), 2018-2027

7.2 Gene Editing Technology Market Size and Forecast by Ex-vivo, 2018-2027

7.3 Gene Editing Technology Market Size and Forecast by In-vivo, 2018-2027



8 Gene Editing Technology Market Size by Diseases/Disorders, 2018-2027

8.1 Gene Editing Technology Market Share by Disease/Disorders (%), 2018-2027

8.2 Gene Editing Technology Market Size and Forecast by Cancer, 2018-2027

8.3 Gene Editing Technology Market Size and Forecast by Blood Disorders, 2018-2027

8.4 Gene Editing Technology Market Size and Forecast by Blindness, 2018-2027

8.5 Gene Editing Technology Market Size and Forecast by Respiratory Disease, 2018-2027

8.6 Gene Editing Technology Market Size and Forecast by Others, 2018-2027



9 Gene Editing Technology Market Size by Application, 2018-2027

9.1 Gene Editing Technology Market Share by Application (%), 2018-2027

9.2 Gene Editing Technology Market Size and Forecast by Drug Development, 2018-2027

9.3 Gene Editing Technology Market Size and Forecast by Diagnostics, 2018-2027

9.4 Gene Editing Technology Market Size and Forecast by Plant Gene Editing, 2018-2027

9.5 Gene Editing Technology Market Size and Forecast by Animal Gene Editing, 2018-2027



10 Gene Editing Technology Market Size by End Users, 2018-2027

10.1 Gene Editing Technology Market Share by End User (%), 2018-2027

10.2 Gene Editing Technology Market Size and Forecast by Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies, 2018-2027

10.3 Gene Editing Technology Market Size and Forecast by Biotechnology Companies, 2018-2027

10.4 Gene Editing Technology Market Size and Forecast by Contract Research Organisations, 2018-2027

10.5 Gene Editing Technology Market Size and Forecast by Academic Institutes and Research Centres, 2018-2027



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wtq0ih-gene?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets