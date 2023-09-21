Israeli Startup Intelligent Traffic Control Deploys Traffic Management Solution in Peachtree Corners, Launches into United States Market

Fully agnostic solution connects to existing traffic infrastructure for adaptive control of traffic signal timing

As what is being called #SiliconOrchard in the metro-Atlanta region, The City of Peachtree Corners in Georgia is a vibrant municipality that’s home to more than 45,000 residents, 45,000 jobs and an innovation hub that houses some of the world’s most disruptive technology companies. Peachtree Corners is a premier smart city powered by real-world connected infrastructure and 5G, serving as the model for how government and private industry can better collaborate to create a better future. Peachtree Corners announced a partnership with ITC Intelligent Traffic Control Ltd (ITC), providing an agnostic software solution that can be applied to existing traffic infrastructure to measure traffic and predict and mitigate congestion before it occurs for a more safe, sustainable and efficient travel experience. ITC is partnering with Curiosity Lab to launch this solution for the first time in the United States and will be deploying the solution at intersections for demos & testing.

ITC's software solution connects to existing traffic cameras and uses ground-breaking computer vision analysis to accurately identify all road objects and collect data including speed, acceleration, traffic flow, distance, pedestrian activity and more, while complying with privacy regulations by hiding license plates and faces. Using proprietary machine learning models, this data is then used to create a traffic model that highlights patterns of each intersection or corridor with the ability to connect across a grid of intersections and create one holistic image. ITC is also predicting traffic patterns in real-time based on historic data, enabling cities to have proactive and adaptive control of traffic congestion.

"With our solution already deployed across Israel, in Australia and other countries worldwide, Curiosity Lab will serve as a real-world playground for us to continue to develop our solution and to officially launch in the U.S. with an official office in the Innovation Center," said Aharon Brauner, ITC Co-Founder and CEO. "That ecosystem is the perfect opportunity for us to demonstrate the effectiveness of our solution with consistent mixed traffic, public transit and pedestrian activity along the corridor. Proven to be 99% accurate in both daytime and nighttime scenarios, our solution is more accurate than human or other data collectors, and we are looking forward to using this opportunity to enhance traffic management throughout Curiosity Lab's ecosystem and into Peachtree Corners to improve the everyday lives of visitors and citizens."

In addition to uncovering patterns, ITC's solution can create traffic simulations across intersections and corridors where the software is deployed. Here, traffic controllers and city managers will be able to see real-time object-driven visualization and simulation with a geographic overlay and to create countless theoretical traffic scenarios for the software to solve. Through its proprietary algorithms, ITC's software can also manage traffic based on a city's specific goals, whether that be to limit carbon emissions and improve sustainability or provide general traffic management, prioritize pedestrians or public transit and more.

"Our software not only learns and adapts traffic signals and patterns in real-time, but also has the capability to manage traffic to prioritize certain categories of road users," said Dvir Kenig, ITC Co-Founder and CTO. "This allows cities to manage each intersection or corridor differently based on the type of traffic they are seeing and/or time of day. If an intersection regularly has heavy pedestrian traffic, our solution can prioritize this category and will develop models for pedestrian tendencies across wait time, how long it takes to cross the street, etc. Cities can then prioritize pedestrians in mixed traffic by limiting the wait time to cross the street based on foot traffic. Similarly, this can be applied to public transit and even school buses in mixed traffic, ensuring for these categories efficient trips to remain on schedule."

"According to recent studies, more than 40% of traffic accidents occur in intersections, and congestion accounts for 25% of car greenhouse gas emissions - with the average driver spending three days per year stuck in traffic," said Brandon Branham, Curiosity Lab Executive Director. "This cost-effective traffic solution is going to be a game-changer for cities across the U.S. ITC's solution gives city managers and traffic engineers the affordable tools to make our roadways safer, more efficient and thus more sustainable for everyone on the road. We will be able to manage intersections in real-time and can easily download a traffic report and adapt traffic signal patterns remotely, which is a huge advantage for city managers when there are major wrecks, community events and sudden surges in traffic. The ease of scalability is also impressive, which makes this even more appealing to city managers and CTOs across the country. As a city, we are excited to witness how ITC continues to improve our residents' daily driving experience."

About ITC Intelligent Traffic Control Ltd

Founded in 2017 and incorporated in 2019, ITC is gaining traction worldwide. It provides a software-only solution that improves the usage of the existing mobility infrastructure and generates tangible benefits, while lowering the total cost of traffic management. ITC does not rely on specialized sensors or cameras - all it requires are standard CCTV outdoor cameras, which are already operating in many intersections and connected to traffic control rooms. With ITC, the costly vehicle sensing loops become redundant and their maintenance can cease. We identify and predict traffic patterns in real-time, and manage the traffic by anticipation rather than by reaction to problems as they happen.

ITC teams-up with partners who are already active in this market serving public authorities and other traffic stakeholders, to bring its solutions to market and support them.

About the City of Peachtree Corners, Georgia

As the heart of what is being called #SiliconOrchard in the metro-Atlanta region, Peachtree Corners is a vibrant municipality that's home to more than 45,000 residents, 45,000 jobs and an innovation hub that houses some of the world's most disruptive technology companies. As the United States' premier smart city powered by real-world connected infrastructure and 5G, Peachtree Corners serves as the model for how government and private industry can better collaborate to create a better future for society and business. From the world's first deployment of teleoperated e-scooters to fully autonomous shuttles being utilized by actual residents, and from a solar roadway to the largest electric vehicle fast-charging hub in the region, Peachtree Corners is where the most future-forward Internet of Things (IoT) and sustainable technologies come to life for the benefit of its citizens, and the world. For more information, visit http://www.peachtreecornersga.gov .

About Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners

Curiosity Lab is a 5G-enabled intelligent mobility and smart city living laboratory located in the southeastern United States near Atlanta, Georgia. Designed as a proving ground for IoT, mobility and smart city emerging technologies, the centerpiece of the lab is a three-mile public autonomous vehicle roadway leveraging cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) technologies. Additional infrastructure includes intelligent traffic cameras and traffic signals, smart streetlights, the country's first "IoT Central Control Room" implemented in a city and a 25,000 square foot innovation center. Owned and operated by the City of Peachtree Corners, Curiosity Lab is one of North America's only real-world testing environments and is available for use free of charge. Additional information can be found at www.curiositylabptc.com .

SOURCE Peachtree Corners