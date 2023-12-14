Pipedream Partners with Curiosity Lab to Launch World's First Underground Logistics Network in Peachtree Corners, Georgia

Modern autonomous delivery network helps local retailers move goods at a fraction of the cost in a faster, more convenient and environmentally friendly way

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peachtree Corners – one of the nation's first smart cities powered by real-world connected infrastructure and 5G – today launched the world's first below-ground autonomous robot delivery system with Pipedream , the underground logistics network that is revolutionizing the way goods are delivered. The new delivery system is bringing consumers unprecedented convenience through faster, autonomous, efficient and cost-effective transportation channels. Peachtree Corners is the first city to launch and install the underground logistics solution, helping in the shared mission to eliminate emissions and congestion issues that plague current delivery infrastructure.

The system's installation in Peachtree Corners spans almost one mile and connects a busy shopping center to the heart of Curiosity Lab's 25,000-square-foot smart city innovation center. Curiosity Lab members will be able to order food from a handful of restaurants and select convenience items on-demand, Monday through Friday during peak lunch hours. Pipedream's logistics network leverages a physical, underground infrastructure in which delivery robots travel back and forth to transport food, packages, groceries, household goods and more in a fraction of the time. The autonomous robotics system offers numerous benefits to city residents and businesses, such as the elimination of carbon emissions, the reduction of traffic congestion and noise pollution by taking driver miles off the road, the minimization of vehicular accidents and cheaper, faster delivery of goods.

"By bringing the delivery system underground and directly to the customer, Pipedream is showcasing the future of logistics technology that will not only bring added convenience to our residents and businesses but also reduce traffic, noise and emissions from delivery vehicles on our roads," said Brandon Branham, Assistant City Manager and CTO of Peachtree Corners. "We are proud to be the first city in the world to implement and utilize Pipedream's technology – leveraging its potential to transform logistics as we know it while delivering real commercial benefits and quality of life improvements in our community. The autonomous robot delivery system in Peachtree Corners is a continuation of what we've been able to achieve as an integrated smart city, utilizing smart infrastructure and the more innovative new technology to create a more sustainable, efficient and equitable community for all."

Curiosity Lab and the City of Peachtree Corners facilitating Pipedream's underground railway adds to the city's world firsts and continues to highlight the city as setting the blueprint for smart cities across the United States. The city's future-forward approach and agile leadership in embracing public-private partnerships enable innovative companies such as Pipedream to seamlessly integrate their solutions into the city. The installation at Curiosity Lab is the first of many to be incorporated in cities looking to future-proof logistics into their communities without needing net new legislation or regulation.

"Pipedream is about embracing innovation to put the needs of communities first, with this first real-world installation we have proven that underground delivery is not only possible today but easy to retrofit," said Garrett McCurrach, CEO of Pipedream. "Underground delivery feels like something just teleported into your living room, and thanks to the leadership of Peachtree Corners in pushing forward and implementing smart city world-first technologies and infrastructure, this is a reality today. We're excited for people to experience that here at the Curiosity Lab, and are planning to bring it to many more cities over the next couple of years."

About the City of Peachtree Corners, Georgia

As the heart of what is being called #SiliconOrchard in the metro-Atlanta region, Peachtree Corners is a vibrant municipality that's home to more than 45,000 residents, 45,000 jobs and an innovation hub that houses some of the world's most disruptive technology companies. As the United States' premier smart city powered by real-world connected infrastructure and 5G, Peachtree Corners serves as the model for how government and private industry can better collaborate to create a better future for society and business. From the world's first deployment of teleoperated e-scooters to fully autonomous shuttles being utilized by actual residents, and from a solar roadway to the largest electric vehicle fast-charging hub in the region, Peachtree Corners is where the most future-forward Internet of Things (IoT) and sustainable technologies come to life for the benefit of its citizens, and the world. For more information, visit http://www.peachtreecornersga.gov .

About Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners

Curiosity Lab is a 5G-enabled intelligent mobility and smart city living laboratory located in the southeastern United States near Atlanta, Georgia. Designed as a proving ground for IoT, mobility and smart city emerging technologies, the centerpiece of the lab is a three-mile public autonomous vehicle roadway leveraging cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) technologies. Additional infrastructure includes intelligent traffic cameras and traffic signals, smart streetlights, the country's first "IoT Central Control Room" implemented in a city and a 25,000 square foot innovation center. Owned and operated by the City of Peachtree Corners, Curiosity Lab is one of North America's only real-world testing environments and is available for use free of charge. Additional information can be found at www.curiositylabptc.com .

About Pipedream

Pipedream is an underground logistics network that is revolutionizing the way goods are delivered, bringing consumers unprecedented convenience through autonomous, efficient, and cost-effective transportation channels. Founded in 2021, Pipedream designs and implements fully electric underground systems to help retailers, businesses, cities, and developers move goods in a fraction of the time and cost, while significantly reducing emissions and congestion in the process. To learn more about Pipedream, visit our website at www.pipedreamlabs.co or follow us on Twitter @pipedream_labs.

