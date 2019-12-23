Israel's Largest Fashion Designer Gets Ready for Festive Shopping Spree with Infor

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today announced Delta Galil, Israel's leading textile manufacturer and marketer, is preparing for the busy festive shopping season by implementing an advanced Infor M3 module WMS (warehouse management system) from Infor, to help handle online consumer orders. The project, which lasted about six months, was conducted by Infor partner Intentia Israel.

Avi Avital, Delta Galil's vice president of information systems, said: "Our aim was to improve our online delivery goals by up to three times compared to the previous year's targets. We've been up to it and even more. The new technological infrastructure has already been tested during the Chinese Bachelor's Day and during Shopping IL's shopping days, and has proven to be significantly higher in this regard. We are delighted to have partnered with Intentia Israel to make this possible, and are proud of our ability to meet the high standards of our customers for prompt and high-quality delivery of all items offered online."

Infor M3 module WMS is integrated with Infor M3, the enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution that underpins Delta Galil's manufacturing and supply operations. For several years, Intentia Israel has been supporting and expanding the Infor M3 solution to meet Delta Galil's requirements and standards, in collaboration with Delta Galil's own information systems department.

The project allows Delta Galil to automate, reduce operational costs, and gain advanced quality control and unprecedented efficiency in item picking and order picking. Furthermore, the project has improved order management and delivery capabilities by providing complete transparency and visual data analysis of what is happening at the new distribution center, which includes order monitoring, equipment and collection line workers, through an innovative and user-friendly application.

Dedi Angel, Intentia's chief operating officer, said: "Delta Galil is the most technologically advanced fashion company. It strives to keep up with time and adopt innovative solutions that enable it to provide the best service for its customers quickly, easily and at the highest quality level. The current project optimizes product delivery to online consumers and assures Delta Galil that it will meet the highest goals during peak seasons."

About Intentia Israel

Intentia Israel is the regional representative of Infor. Intentia offers experienced experts in the field of ERP, with in-depth knowledge of processes in diverse industries and rich experience in complex cross-organizational computing projects in Israel and abroad. Intentia Israel's experience and professionalism have earned it numerous Infor excellence awards over the years.

About Delta Galil

Delta Galil Industries is a global manufacturer and marketer of branded and private label apparel products for men, women and children. Since its inception in 1975, the Company has continually strived to create products that follow a body-before-fabric philosophy, placing equal emphasis on comfort, aesthetics and quality. Delta Galil develops innovative seamless apparel including bras, shapewear and socks; intimate apparel for women; extensive lines of underwear for men; babywear, activewear, sleepwear, and leisurewear. Delta Galil also designs, develops, markets and sells branded denim apparel under the brand 7 For All Mankind®, and ladies apparel under the brand Splendid®. For more information, visit www.deltagalil.com.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. With 17,300 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

