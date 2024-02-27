ISS National Lab Announces STEM Education and Workforce Development Funding Opportunity

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Space Station (ISS) National Laboratory is soliciting research to leverage the orbiting outpost for education programs and training for space-focused careers. This ISS National Lab Research Announcement (NLRA) is open to U.S.-based institutions (academic, commercial, government, or not-for-profit) with a vested interest in workforce development and science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education. The solicitation has up to $600,000 total allocated funding, with the expectation to award four to five projects.

Proposals must seek to create or expand education programs, projects, or public-private partnerships that leverage the space station or space-based research to engage post-secondary students (including colleges, universities, community or junior colleges, and vocational institutions), enhance K-12 learning, or provide professional development experiences for formal and informal educators.

Concepts submitted in response to this announcement must specifically state how proposed initiatives will target and reach underrepresented demographics. Proposals for flight projects must include a statement defining how the scientific aims will benefit from being evaluated in space.

For example, a project awarded through a prior education-focused NLRA allowed Oklahoma State University, in collaboration with the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma and Boeing, to study the effects of spaceflight on Choctaw heirloom seeds. The seeds are currently on the space station, where they will be exposed to microgravity and space radiation for several months. Upon return, Choctaw students will plant the space-flown seeds alongside seeds that remained on Earth. They will make predictions about the growth of the seeds and observe the plants as they develop in an effort to inspire Native American students to pursue STEM-related careers.

The ISS National Lab will host an informational webinar for this solicitation on March 7, 2024, at 1 p.m. EST. Through the webinar, educational institutions, organizations, and companies interested in workforce development can review the objectives of the research announcement, discuss educational opportunities related to the space station, and ask questions. To register, please visit the webinar registration page.

This research announcement will follow a two-step proposal submission process. Before being invited to submit a full proposal, all interested investigators must first submit a Step 1: Concept Summary for review. Step 1: Concept Summaries must be submitted by end of day on April 24, 2024. Step 2: Full Proposals (from those invited to submit) will be due by end of day July 1, 2024.

To learn more about this opportunity, including how to submit a Step 1: Concept Summary, please visit the research announcement webpage. To learn more about the ISS National Lab and the science that it sponsors, please visit our website.

About the International Space Station (ISS) National Laboratory:

The International Space Station (ISS) is a one-of-a-kind laboratory that enables research and technology development not possible on Earth. As a public service enterprise, the ISS National Laboratory® allows researchers to leverage this multiuser facility to improve quality of life on Earth, mature space-based business models, advance science literacy in the future workforce, and expand a sustainable and scalable market in low Earth orbit. Through this orbiting national laboratory, research resources on the ISS are available to support non-NASA science, technology, and education initiatives from U.S. government agencies, academic institutions, and the private sector. The Center for the Advancement of Science in Space™ (CASIS™) manages the ISS National Lab, under Cooperative Agreement with NASA, facilitating access to its permanent microgravity research environment, a powerful vantage point in low Earth orbit, and the extreme and varied conditions of space. To learn more about the ISS National Lab, visit our website.

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, CASIS accepts corporate and individual donations to help advance science in space for the benefit of humanity. For more information, visit our donations page.

