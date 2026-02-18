ISSA Launches Global Summit Advancing Education, Careers, and Community Worldwide

PHOENIX, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Sports Sciences Association (ISSA), the global leader in fitness education and certification, today announced the launch of the ISSA Global Summit, designed to unite fitness professionals, students, educators, and industry partners from around the world.

ISSA Global Summit, the first of it's kind virtual global fitness summit, will be held June 9 - 12, 2026. Speed Speed

Set for June 9 –12, 2026, the first of its kind global Summit, is a four-day virtual event representing a significant expansion of ISSA's long-standing commitment to education, career advancement, and community. Built on a proven virtual event model and supported by ISSA's global reach, the Summit creates a single destination for continuing education, professional development, and meaningful industry connection at an unprecedented scale. The Summit will also feature participation from ISSA's global network of gym and industry partners across Asia, Europe, Africa and all across the Americas.

The ISSA Global Summit will feature live educational sessions, expert-led pre-conference workshops, and an ISSA-hosted Hiring and Career Event, providing attendees direct access to top employers and brand partners across the fitness and wellness ecosystem. Participants will also have the opportunity to earn up to 12 continuing education units (CEUs), engage in interactive networking experiences, and access event recordings on demand. Participating employers and partners represent both US and international markets, expanding career visibility and professional pathways for attendees worldwide.

"The ISSA Global Summit represents a natural evolution of who we are and how we serve our community," said Warren Heffelfinger, CEO of ISSA. "Since 1988, ISSA has helped fitness professionals build knowledge, confidence, and careers. This Summit brings that commitment together on a global stage, creating a shared experience where education, opportunity, and community intersect."

Designed to support professionals at every stage of their career, the ISSA Global Summit offers flexible pricing, early-bird discounts, and payment plans, making high-quality education and career access more attainable for a global audience. All tickets include access to session recordings, allowing attendees to learn on their own schedule.

In addition to education and career development, the Summit emphasizes engagement and connection through live networking sessions, interactive programming, partner giveaways, and community-driven experiences that reflect the diversity, ambition, and reach of the ISSA network.

"With more than 650,000 certified professionals across 176 countries, ISSA represents one of the most expansive fitness communities in the world," Heffelfinger added. "The Global Summit gives that community a shared moment, a place to learn from one another, strengthen professional pathways, and move the industry forward together."

Registration for the ISSA Global Summit opens February 18, 2026, with early-bird pricing available for a limited time. Additional details, including speaker announcements and partner participation, will be released in the coming weeks.

For more information or to register, visit www.fbasucceed.com/issasummit.

About International Sports Sciences Association

International Sports Sciences Association (ISSA) is the global leader in online fitness and wellness certifications. For more than 37 years, ISSA has been committed to delivering comprehensive, cognitive, and practical education grounded in industry research. Rooted in Certified Personal Training certifications, ISSA offers over 50 fitness and wellness certifications and specializations, including a Yoga Alliance-recognized Yoga 200-Hour Teacher Training Course, Health Coaching, Nutrition, and more. ISSA has certified nearly one million trainers across 176 countries while driving toward their vision to connect 100 million people to the power of healthy living by 2030.

SOURCE International Sports Sciences Association (ISSA)