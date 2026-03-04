ISSA Named Exclusive Global Education Partner for cult.fit

PHOENIX, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Sports Sciences Association (ISSA), the global leader in fitness education since 1988, has entered into a multi-year partnership with cult.fit, India's largest fitness brand, to serve as its preferred global education partner. Through the collaboration, ISSA will deliver Certified Personal Trainer (CPT) education and advanced fitness specializations, including GLP-1 Weight Loss Support Training, to cult.fit trainers across India.

As part of the initial rollout, 750 cult.fit fitness professionals will complete ISSA's GLP-1 Weight Loss Support Training program, gaining evidence-based education in metabolic health, GLP-1 medications, and responsible client coaching. The partnership establishes a single, science-backed education framework across cult.fit's extensive fitness ecosystem.

India's fitness industry is experiencing rapid growth, with market revenue projected to more than double by 2030. Yet fewer than one percent of Indians currently participate in organized fitness, and the demand for qualified fitness professionals continues to outpace supply. At the same time, rising rates of obesity and diabetes are reshaping how fitness, healthcare, and lifestyle support intersect, increasing the need for properly educated trainers.

"India is at an inflection point for fitness and health," said Warren Heffelfinger, CEO of ISSA. "As weight management becomes more complex and more connected to metabolic science, the role of the fitness professional must evolve. This partnership with cult.fit allows us to deliver globally recognized, science-backed education at scale, starting with Certified Personal Trainer certification and extending into advanced areas like GLP-1 support."

ISSA's GLP-1 Weight Loss Support Training program was developed to prepare trainers to work ethically and effectively alongside healthcare providers while staying within their professional scope. The curriculum focuses on applied exercise science, client communication, and evidence-based coaching strategies to support clients using medically assisted weight-loss interventions.

Beyond GLP-1 education, ISSA will serve as cult.fit's exclusive provider of Certified Personal Trainer education and additional advanced specializations, creating a consistent and scalable education standard across the organization. In an industry often fragmented by short-term credentials and inconsistent training models, the partnership positions ISSA as the long-term global standard for cult.fit's trainer education.

For cult.fit, the collaboration reinforces its commitment to quality, credibility, and long-term member outcomes. For ISSA, it represents a significant expansion in one of the world's fastest-growing fitness markets and a clear signal of its role in shaping the future of professional fitness education.

"This collaboration is about the future of the fitness professional," said Mutjabha Magrey, COO of cult.fit. "By aligning with ISSA, we're investing in our trainers, our members, and the long-term integrity of fitness education in India."

Fitness professionals and individuals in India interested in learning more about cult.fit training opportunities and ISSA certification pathways are encouraged to connect with cult.fit directly.

About International Sports Sciences Association

International Sports Sciences Association (ISSA) is the global leader in online fitness and wellness certifications. For more than 37 years, ISSA has been committed to delivering comprehensive, cognitive, and practical education grounded in industry research. Rooted in Certified Personal Training certifications, ISSA offers over 50 fitness and wellness certifications and specializations, including a Yoga Alliance-recognized Yoga 200-Hour Teacher Training Course, Health Coaching, Nutrition, and more. ISSA has certified nearly one million trainers across 176 countries while driving toward their vision to connect 100 million people to the power of healthy living by 2030.

About cult.fit

cult.fit is one of India's largest fitness brands, offering a comprehensive ecosystem of physical fitness centers, digital workouts, nutrition support, and wellness services. Known for its community-driven approach and innovation, cult.fit serves millions of members across India.

