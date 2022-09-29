ISSA Partners with REIGN Total Body Fuel For The Best Scholarship In The Fitness Industry

PHOENIX, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's "Reigning" scholarships — hallelujah! ISSA (International Sports Sciences Association) has once again partnered with REIGN Total Body Fuel to bring back the best scholarship in the fitness industry. Here's your opportunity to change your life and start changing the lives of your peers!

"When I first started my journey, I struggled with what exercises to do, what foods to eat and all-around guidance" said last year's winner, fitness instructor and influencer Nicole Pearce. "And after I struggled for so long, I vowed to be the coach I never had."

Nicole found what she needed last year in the ISSA and REIGN Scholarship, to become that coach she never had. Now, who's next?

Scholarship registration opens on September 29 and runs through October 14. Last year, we saw over 4,000 applicants - with each of the 25 winners taking home an ISSA Master Personal Trainer Certification worth over $6,000.

"Personal trainers and coaches are at the heart of everything that REIGN Total Body Fuel represents. As we all stive to be stronger, healthier, and more in tune with our bodies, we look to trainers and coaches to guide us. We feel honored to be able to give back to them and their community with this scholarship. We cannot wait to see what new businesses and opportunities this creates for our winners," said REIGN CMO Dan McHugh.

Winning this scholarship will provide the 25 individuals the opportunity to get certified as an ISSA Master Trainer. ISSA's Master Trainer Program fully equips graduates with a comprehensive foundation of the science and the practice of personal training, fitness nutrition and fitness programming.

"The goal of this scholarship is to lessen the financial burden of pursuing personal and professional growth to excel in a fitness career. Some of the hardest-working people I know are personal trainers and/or coaches, and we want to do everything we can to help new trainers get up and running," Andrew Wyant, CEO, ISSA.

To apply online, go to issaonline.com/reign (To be eligible, you must be at least 18 years of age and a legal resident of the United States of America).

The Master Trainer Program Features 6 Courses, Including:

Personal Training Certification

The complete online program to get certified as a personal trainer. Learn everything you need to know to help others hit their fitness goals safely and effectively.

Nutritionist Program

The most comprehensive approach to understanding why people eat the way they do, and the systematic tools to drive change. Master the art and science of properly fueling the body.

Choice of 4 Additional Certifications from 20+ Specializations

Pick your track and immerse yourself in becoming a respected expert in fitness. With areas like Advanced Personal Training, Strength and Conditioning and Health Coaching, you'll find exactly what you are looking for.

Plus! There's an opportunity to become a Reign and/or ISSA ambassador to support your career growth and visibility.

About International Sports Sciences Association

The International Sports Sciences Association (ISSA) is a global leader and pioneer in the personal training certification industry. For more than 30 years, ISSA has been committed to providing the highest quality certification programs by merging the gym experience with practical applied sciences and building trust to help people build their goals. ISSA offers over 20 fitness certifications including strength and conditioning coaching, online coaching, and corrective exercise. To date, ISSA has trained more than 475,000 students and placed personal trainers across 174 countries, all while continuing to develop greater access to opportunities that promote a healthier world: www.ISSAonline.com .

