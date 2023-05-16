Issue, repurchase and reclassification of shares of series C and transfer of ordinary shares under LTIP 2023

HUDDINGE, Sweden, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In light of the incentive program adopted by the annual general meeting of Medivir AB (publ) ("Medivir") on 4 May 2023 ("LTIP 2023"), it is today announced that the board of directors of Medivir has resolved on (i) a share issue of 970,500 shares of series C, (ii) repurchase of the 970,500 shares of series C, (iii) reclassification of 105,750 shares of series C into ordinary shares and (iv) partial execution of the annual general meeting's resolution on transfer of own ordinary shares by transferring 105,750 own ordinary shares to participants in LTIP 2023.

Aktieinvest FK AB will subscribe for all 970,500 shares of series C at a subscription price of SEK 0.5 per share, equal to the quota value of the shares. All issued shares of series C will thereafter be repurchased by Medivir for the same price of SEK 0.5 per share.

The purpose of the share issue and the repurchase of shares of series C is to enable for participants in LTIP 2023 to acquire ordinary shares for participation in LTIP 2023 ("Investment Shares"), to ensure delivery of shares and to cover social costs and dividend compensations due to LTIP 2023. Of all issued and repurchased shares of series C, 105,750 shares of series C will be reclassified into ordinary shares and transferred to participants in LTIP 2023 as Investment Shares. The remaining number of shares of series C will be held by Medivir until further notice and will be reclassified and transferred in accordance with the terms of LTIP 2023. The shares of series C do not carry rights to dividends.

Medivir's holding of own ordinary shares was previously 11,413. Following the repurchase of the 970,500 newly issued shares of series C, and after the reclassification and transfer of 105,750 Investment Shares, Medivir will hold 11,413 own ordinary shares and 864,750 own shares of series C in the company.

For additional information, please contact

Magnus Christensen, CFO

Telephone: +46 8 5468 3100

E-mail: [email protected]

Medivir in brief

Medivir develops innovative drugs with a focus on cancer where the unmet medical needs are high. The drug candidates are directed toward indication areas where available therapies are limited or missing and there are great opportunities to offer significant improvements to patients. Medivir is focusing on the development of fostroxacitabine bralpamide (fostrox), a pro-drug designed to selectively treat liver cancer cells and to minimize side effects. Collaborations and partnerships are important parts of Medivir's business model, and the drug development is conducted either by Medivir or in partnership. Birinapant, a SMAC mimetic, is exclusively outlicensed to IGM Biosciences (Nasdaq: IGMS) to be developed in combination with IGM-antibodies for the treatment of solid tumors. Medivir's share (ticker: MVIR) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list. www.medivir.com.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/652/3770911/2065650.pdf Press release (PDF)

SOURCE Medivir