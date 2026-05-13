Issuers Accelerate Shift to Outsourced ETF Platforms as Exchange Traded Concepts Reaches New Asset Milestone

Global pioneer and execution partner in white‑label ETFs now supports more than $35 billion in client ETF assets across launches, conversions, and outsourced portfolio management mandates.

OKLAHOMA CITY, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Exchange Traded Concepts (ETC), an ETF platform and investment adviser, today announced it now supports more than $35 billion in client ETF assets as of May 11, 2026, across white-label and sub-advisory relationships.

This milestone reflects a broader industry shift as asset managers, advisors, and institutions increasingly adopt outsourced, infrastructure-light approaches to bring ETFs to market. As an ETF architect and execution partner, ETC provides the advisory, operational, and trading infrastructure sponsors need to launch and scale strategies efficiently.

The announcement comes amid a global expansion in the ETF market, marked by record flows, a surge in active strategies, and a growing wave of mutual fund ‑ to ‑ ETF conversions. Rather than building a full internal ETF infrastructure, a rising number of firms are turning to specialized platforms that enable faster entry, greater flexibility, and scalable growth.

"This milestone is really a signal of how the ETF model is evolving," said J. Garrett Stevens, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer of Exchange Traded Concepts. "More firms want to access the ETF wrapper, but fewer want to build the entire machine behind it. That's where we come in."

ETC supports issuers across the ETF lifecycle—from initial launch concept through conversion, and ongoing management—with activity spanning:

Active ETF strategies

Index-based strategies

Mutual fund-to-ETF and SMA-to-ETF conversions

Outsourced portfolio management and sub-advisory mandates

Growth to the current asset level has been driven by a combination of new launches, conversions, and expansion across existing client relationships, particularly among advisor-led issuers, traditional asset managers, and institutions seeking more efficient paths to ETF market entry.

As the creator of the white-label ETF structure, ETC operates as a partner to issuers, aligning its platform and expertise with client outcomes. "We've always believed the future of ETFs would be more modular," Stevens added. "You don't need to build a fund company to bring a strategy to market. You need the right partner and the right infrastructure."

As the ETF ecosystem matures, the focus is shifting from access to execution—where speed, adaptability, and clarity of strategy will define the next generation of growth.

About Exchange Traded Concepts

Exchange Traded Concepts is an SEC-registered independent investment adviser that specializes in white-label ETFs and oﬀers comprehensive ETF services spanning turnkey ETF launch support, ETF portfolio management, and fund marketing and consulting. ETC's platform is designed to help investment advisors, ﬁnancial professionals, and institutions bring their strategies to market in an ETF wrapper with streamlined, cost-effective path from concept launch and beyond. Learn more at https://www.exchangetradedconcepts.com/

SOURCE Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC