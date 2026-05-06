Exchange Traded Concepts Announces Launch of Billionaires Club ETF (CLUB) with Bancreek Capital Strategies

OKLAHOMA CITY, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC ("ETC") today announced the launch of the Billionaires Club ETF (NYSE: CLUB ) an actively managed exchange-traded fund designed to provide investors with access to companies shaped by exceptional entrepreneurial and family-led wealth creation. The Fund began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on May 6th, 2026, and represents the fourth fund launched through the partnership between Exchange Traded Concepts and Bancreek Capital Strategies.

"We believe this Fund offers investors a differentiated way to access companies built by exceptional entrepreneurial vision and long-term stewardship," says Garrett Stevens, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer of Exchange Traded Concepts. "By combining Bancreek's disciplined, proprietary research process with the flexibility of an actively managed ETF, we are bringing to market a high conviction strategy focused on identifying quality businesses with the potential for durable growth across global markets."

"We believe that one of the most powerful signals of a company's long-term potential is the ability of its founders, controlling shareholders, or key operators to create and compound wealth over time," said Andrew Skatoff, CIO of Bancreek Capital Strategies, LLC. "CLUB is designed to systematically identify and invest in these businesses, combining our data-driven investment process with a focus on proven wealth creators. By doing so, we aim to provide investors with access to a global portfolio of companies that have demonstrated the ability to build and sustain long-term economic value."

Bancreek Capital Strategies uses a systematic, data-driven approach to identify companies with structurally advantaged business models and long-term compounding potential. The Fund is intended for investors seeking research-driven global equity exposure through an actively managed ETF structure.

About Bancreek Capital Strategies, LLC

Bancreek Capital Strategies is a Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) that was formed to bring innovative and differentiated, systematic investment strategies to the ETF marketplace. The firm's investment approach is informed by its leadership's experience investing on behalf of long-term family capital, where a focus on durable wealth creation and capital compounding is central to portfolio construction.

About Exchange Traded Concepts

Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC is an SEC-registered independent investment adviser specializing in white-label ETFs, sub-advisory, portfolio management, fund marketing, and consulting services. ETC provides the trust, board oversight, and decades of experience to help asset managers (hedge, SMAs, mutual) and other sponsors bring ETF strategies to market efficiently and cost-effectively, by leveraging the benefits of the ETF wrapper.

Learn more at exchangetradedconcepts.com.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call (888) 853-3623 or visit our website at BillionairesClubETF.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

The Fund is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC and Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC serves as the investment advisor of the fund, and Bancreek Capital Advisors, LLC serves as the sub-adviser of the fund. Foreside Fund Services, LLC is not affiliated with Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC, Bancreek Capital Advisors, LLC or any of its affiliates.

Investing involves risk, including loss of principal. A new or smaller fund's performance may not represent how the fund is expected to or may perform in the long term if and when it becomes larger and has fully implemented its investment strategies. The Fund relies heavily on proprietary quantitative investment selection models as well as data and information supplied by third parties that are utilized by such models. To the extent the models do not perform as designed or as intended, the Fund's strategy may not be successfully implemented and the Fund may lose value. If the models or data are incorrect or incomplete, any decisions made in reliance thereon may lead to the inclusion or exclusion of securities that would have been excluded or included had the models or data been correct and complete. Read the prospectus for additional details regarding risks.

SOURCE Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC