iSteady X - A Must-Have Smartphone Gimbal to Your Photography Arsenal

Hohem's iSteady X is only weight 259g, because there is a stabilizing system to make the tool weightless and freely moveable to cover a wide area. This quality of gimbal also highlights the freedom to move the device anywhere. That is why, user can use Hohem's iSteady X in any daily vlogs, family videos, sports event and other personal activities.

Create the perfect shot

After planning the sequence of events, the iSteady X allows users to create the perfect shot. A quality gimbal like iSteady X provides the best quality shots for all videographers, whether they are shooting for their job or for fun. The iSteady X comes equipped with a stabilizer to eliminate jerky images. In addition, it's 3-axis 'active' system allows users to tilt, roll, or pan their shots without losing stability.

Easy Adjustment

The most amazing feature among all is the vertical adjustment of Hohem gimbal. The perfect adjustment gives you an easy angle to capture the moment.

Better experience of Ergonomics

Hohem's iSteady X is quite efficient to give user actual fun of wildlife photography. It is difficult to deny the features of gimbal as it really helps to control the grip. The light-weighted gimbal also helps in the adjustment of angle and set the better mounting standard of any scene.

Pricing and availability

iSteady X is available at the Hohem Official Website for a very affordable price $69. Click the link to buy: https://www.hohem.com/products/hohem-isteady-x-smartphone-gimbal-stabilizer

About Hohem

Hohem Tech is a gimbal technology company with strong independently-developed technique, production and sales. As Hohem always believes 'Make the moment, Enjoy it', what Hohem wants to convey is that everyone is a life recorder, every moment of life is worth recording, and pleasure makes all meaningful.

Website: www.hohem.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/HohemGlobal

Instagram: www.instagram.com/hohemtech

YouTube: www.youtube.com/c/HohemTechOfficial

