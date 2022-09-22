IT Arena 2022: Lviv's Tech Event That Braves the War

IT Arena, one of Eastern Europe's largest professional tech conferences, is bringing together Ukraine's and international tech experts for a live event. The tech conference will be held in Lviv on September 30-October 1, 2022.

LVIV, Ukraine , Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite unprecedented challenges around the country, Ukraine's tech community has continued to thrive in 2022. In an act of bravery against the war, tech professionals will gather in person for the annual IT Arena conference that's scheduled at the end of September.

This year, the event, themed 'Ukraine 3.0: Brave. Resilient. Digital', will be in-person (offline) to show the strength and resilience of Ukraine. The topics will focus largely on:

how the tech industry can support the country in these turbulent times;

the future of military technology;

insights on modern cyber tactics, and much more.

Political attendance at this year's IT Arena includes the Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, Alex Bornyakov, as well as other top government officials. IT Arena will once again give tech professionals and journalists in Ukraine and around the globe the unique opportunity to come together in one place to network and learn about the latest in tech.

Two days of insightful talks

This year's IT Arena hosts keynote speakers, including names such as Haluk Bayraktar, CEO of Turkey's premiere autonomous technology company Baykar, CEO of Dragonfly Cameron Chell, CEO of Atlas Aerospace Ivan Tolchynskyi, CEO of Prytula Charity Fund Serhiy Prytula, cybersecurity expert Kim Zetter.

The popular Startup Competition is also back this year. The competition has become an excellent opportunity for new tech companies to showcase their projects and network with others in the industry. Participants will compete for a $85,000 prize fund as they validate their business models.

Keeping you safe at our event

IT Arena 2022 event organizers are working with local authorities to ensure the safety of all attendees, speakers, and guests. This year's event will be scaled down to facilitate increased security.

"We're committed to creating the safest environment we can," said Stepan Veselovskyi, CEO of IT Arena and Lviv IT Cluster. "Despite unprecedented challenges around the country, Ukraine's tech community has continued to thrive in 2022. At the moment, the overwhelming sentiment from our members, partners, speakers and attendees is that we should go forward with our event. So we will gather in person to show the whole world how brave and resilient Ukraine is where we say life can and should go on."

About IT Arena

Since 2014, IT Arena has annually brought members of the Ukrainian and Eastern European tech communities together for one special event.

The conference typically attracts more than 5,000 tech professionals from over 40 countries. These professionals come to IT Arena from all areas of tech – from large companies like Google, F1, Spotify, Tesla to local startups like Liki24, Legal Nodes, AXDRAFT.

IT Arena provides a plethora of opportunities for attendees to learn, network, and share ideas about the future of tech.

