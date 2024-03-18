IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market size to grow by USD 14.85 billion between 2024 and 2028, 3 Step IT Group Oy and Apto Solutions Inc. emerge as Key Contributors to growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The IT asset disposition (ITAD) market size is estimated to grow by USD 14.85 billion at a CAGR of 11.48% between 2023 and 2028. 3 Step IT Group Oy offers solutions for acquiring, managing and refreshing IT devices. Our market research and growth report covers detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and offer information on 20 market companies. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by Growing implementation of regulatory compliances regarding data security. The surge in regulatory compliance for data security propels market growth. Companies worldwide must adhere to stringent data privacy regulations, necessitating robust processes for equipment disposal and customer data protection. Market players must implement best practices for thorough data sanitization to ensure compliance, driving market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market 2024-2028

Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2018-2022) and forecast period (2024-2028).

Download Sample Report in minutes!

Market Report Coverage Details Page number 163 Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.48% Market Growth 2024-2028 USD 14.85 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2023-2024(%) 10.96 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK

Market Dynamics

Increasing strategic partnerships and acquisitions are driving market growth, with companies like IBM acquiring SXiQ to enhance cloud services and CompuCom partnering with Office Depot for IT support. Conversely, the lack of budget allocation for IT asset disposal poses a challenge. Many organizations, especially SMEs, struggle with budget constraints and risk higher costs, security threats, and environmental damage by neglecting proper disposal practices. This financial barrier impedes market growth despite regulatory pressure for sustainable disposal.

Market Segmentation

The it asset disposition (itad) market analysis includes Industry Application,Type and geography landscape. This study identifies the Increasing strategic partnerships and acquisitions by vendors, Shift toward industry 4.0 and smart factory environments, Rising electronics industry as one of the prime reasons driving the it asset disposition (itad) market growth during the next few years.

The large organizations segment drives significant market growth due to their complex IT infrastructures and vast data management needs. Valued at USD 7.59 billion in 2018, these enterprises prioritize secure IT asset disposal to prevent breaches and comply with regulations. Outsourcing to ITAD services ensures efficient and secure equipment disposition, fostering market growth during the forecast period.

in 2018, these enterprises prioritize secure IT asset disposal to prevent breaches and comply with regulations. Outsourcing to ITAD services ensures efficient and secure equipment disposition, fostering market growth during the forecast period. The market, segmented into computers, mobile devices, and others, sees the largest share in the computers segment due to rising demand from multifunctional devices and BYOD trends. Increasing ITAD adoption for computers, driven by data security, regulations, and environmental concerns, fosters market growth. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters

View Sample Report

Companies Mentioned

3 Step IT Group Oy

Apto Solutions Inc.

Blancco Technology Plc

BRP Infotech Pvt. Ltd.

CompuCom Systems Inc.

DataSpan Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

EOL IT Services Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Ingram Micro Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Iron Mountain Inc.

LifeSpan International Inc.

Ocean Enterprises LLC

Renewtech

Sims Ltd.

SK Inc.

TBS Industries Inc.

Total IT Global

Xeptor BV

3 Step IT Group Oy: The company offers solutions for acquiring, managing and refreshing IT devices.

Analyst Review:

The IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market is experiencing rapid growth driven by increasing concerns over data and information security, coupled with the need to manage legacy assets in compliance with data security regulations and environmental standards. With the proliferation of electronic devices such as mobiles, laptops, and tablets, organizations are prioritizing robust security measures and adherence to data privacy laws to mitigate risks associated with data breaches and electronic waste.

Enterprises, including SMEs, are investing in ITAD services to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements and enhance employee awareness regarding data security protocols. The market is witnessing a rise in service costs attributed to the adoption of fixed asset management software and enterprise asset management solutions, driven by technological advancements such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning.

Emphasis on environmental sustainability and circular economy practices is fueling the demand for ITAD solutions that offer cloud-based, flexible, and scalable asset management practices. Industries ranging from automotive and manufacturing to finance are adopting ITAD services to streamline operations, comply with regulatory standards such as the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA), and promote sustainable development.

Moreover, with the increasing focus on data security and regulatory compliance, organizations are prioritizing IT asset data destruction and servers disposition to mitigate risks associated with regulations like GDPR, HIPAA, and CCPA. The competitive landscape of the ITAD market is evolving, with players like Homeboy Recycling offering comprehensive solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of businesses across industries.

Market Overview:

The IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market witnesses significant growth driven by data security regulations, environmental standards, and the recovery value of assets. Legacy assets like electronic devices, mobiles, laptops, and tablets are disposed of securely to comply with data privacy laws and environmental regulations. Emphasis on data security and environmental sustainability fuels the adoption of advanced asset management practices and cloud-based solutions. Technological innovations, including AI, machine learning, and IoT, enhance asset management efficiency. Regulatory compliance with laws like GDPR, HIPAA, and CCPA shapes the competitive landscape, with companies like Homeboy Recycling offering comprehensive ITAD solutions.

Related Reports:

The IT Asset Management Software Market size is projected to increase by USD 456.14 million, at a CAGR of 7.58% between 2023 and 2028.

The asset performance management market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.73% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 14.356 billion.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Landscape

3 Sizing

4 Historic Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Segmentations

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Vendor Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio