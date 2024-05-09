IT Asset Management Software Market size is set to grow by USD 456.14 mn from 2024-2028, rapid adoption of asset management software and growing importance of asset tracking to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global it asset management software market size is estimated to grow by USD 456.14 mn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 7.58% during the forecast period.

Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.58% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 456.14 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.04 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Key companies profiled Aptean Group of Companies, BMC Software Inc., Certero Ltd., Datalogic SpA, Dell Technologies Inc., Flexera Software LLC, Freshworks Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hexagon AB, International Business Machines Corp., InvGate, Ivanti Software Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., PDQ.com Corp., SAP SE, ServiceNow Inc., Snow Software, SolarWinds Corp., SymphonyAI Summit, SysAid Technologies Ltd, and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

Market Driver

The IT Asset Management (ITAM) software market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of cloud computing solutions in various industries, including BFSI, telecom, healthcare, and manufacturing. SMEs and large enterprises are leveraging ITAM software to optimize hardware and software inventory, streamline asset procurement, and reduce asset acquisition costs. ITAM solutions enable real-time access to critical data, facilitating informed purchasing decisions and eliminating duplicate purchases. Key features include licensing management, software discovery, optimization, metering, and security centralization. The cloud sector, including SaaS apps, is a major driver of ITAM market growth, with VMware, CEOs, and hybrid on-cloud solutions also playing significant roles. Aerospace & Defense and IT & Telecom industries are also investing in ITAM solutions for improved asset utilization and cost savings.

Market Challenges

The IT asset management software market experiences growth, yet selecting the optimal solution remains a significant challenge for organizations. Failure to comprehend business needs and software capabilities can result in ineffective deployments. Integration issues arise due to a lack of expertise in customizing asset management software, hindering market expansion. Key trends include cost considerations, security concerns, centralization, automation, IT infrastructure, on-cloud solutions, and compliance with regulations. Additionally, the market caters to SMEs and large enterprises, offering on-premise and cloud-based options, VMware support, and ITAM software solutions for IT assets, digital technologies, and cloud services. Key players include CA Technologies, Cherwell Software, and ITConcepts, among others, employing AI, low-code, and IT asset management business management throughout the asset life cycle.

Segment Overview

This IT asset management software market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Large enterprises

1.2 SMEs Deployment 2.1 On-premises

2.2 Cloud Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Large enterprises- The IT Asset Management Software Market continues to evolve, with key players like Cherwell Software leading the charge. Digital technologies, including Cloud services and SaaS applications, are driving demand in tech hubs worldwide. Compliance concerns persist, particularly in the first quarter of the projection period, as large enterprises in the big enterprise sector, such as manufacturing, healthcare, finance, government, telecommunications, retail, technology, energy, transportation, and education, seek to optimize their IT asset management. Helsana and ITConcepts also contribute to the market's growth, integrating AI and low-code solutions to streamline business management. Cloud adoption is a significant trend, with the cloud sector, including banking, financial services, insurance (BFSI), and healthcare, increasingly relying on IT Asset Management for hardware and software inventory, asset procurement, asset utilization, and asset acquisition costs. Cloud improvements, such as software discovery, optimization, metering, and licensing management, are essential for managing complex IT infrastructures. Moreover, the manufacturing sector's hardware components and purchasing decisions require shutdown and financial market considerations. The economic importance of IT Asset Management in the pharmaceutical & medical sector is increasingly recognized, with contractual and life cycle concerns becoming more critical. In conclusion, the IT Asset Management Software Market is poised for growth, addressing the diverse needs of businesses and organizations in various industries.

Research Analysis

In the dynamic BFSI Industry, IT Asset Management (ITAM) software plays a crucial role in managing IT infrastructure costs, ensuring security, and promoting centralization. This software facilitates automation of IT asset life cycle, from contractual procurement to asset utilization and retirement. ITAM solutions enable businesses to maintain an accurate inventory of hardware and software assets, including SaaS applications and hardware components. Cloud technologies, such as On-Cloud and Cloud services, have significantly impacted the market, with CA Technologies and Cherwell Software being key players. Digital technologies continue to shape the ITAM landscape, offering advanced capabilities and cost savings. ITAM software is essential for business management, optimizing asset acquisition costs, and maximizing asset utilization in the tech hubs of the BFSI sector.

Market Research Overview

The IT Asset Management (ITAM) market is a significant segment of the technology industry, focusing on the identification, management, and optimization of an organization's IT assets. ITAM software solutions enable companies to track and manage hardware, software, and services throughout their lifecycle. These tools provide crucial insights into asset utilization, compliance, and cost savings. Key features include discovery and inventory, license management, contract management, and reporting. The ITAM market is driven by the increasing complexity of IT environments, the need for cost optimization, and regulatory compliance. Additionally, the market is witnessing the emergence of cloud-based ITAM solutions, which offer flexibility and scalability. Overall, ITAM software plays a vital role in helping organizations maintain an efficient and effective IT infrastructure.

