IT Availability Hosts Inaugural Cooling IT Government Summit 2026 to Advance Immersion Cooling Adoption Across Government IT

CHANTILLY, Va., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IT Availability LLC hosted its first annual Cooling IT Government Summit 2026 at the company's Research and Development Center in Chantilly, Virginia, bringing together more than 25 government officials from two Federal agencies and five industry partner companies to explore how immersion cooling can support the next generation of government data centers, edge computing, and AI infrastructure.

Cooling IT Government Summit DeepCool Analytics

The summit was designed to increase awareness and adoption of immersion cooling, a proven approach that places IT hardware in dielectric fluid to improve thermal performance, reduce energy demand, and address growing power, space, and cooling constraints facing high-performance computing environments.

Chuck Dickens, founder and CEO of IT Availability, opened the event and served as master of ceremonies. Allison Boen, representing Alcatex Data Center Services and serving as brand ambassador for Shell Fluids, delivered the keynote address, highlighting the role of the Open Compute Project in establishing standards and best practices, the growing need for immersion cooling in high-performance computing, and the benefits of reducing power consumption while mitigating risks associated with direct liquid cooling. Boen also noted Shell's progress in fluid certification supporting full warranty coverage through OCP-aligned standards.

Tony Adamson, chief technology officer of IT Availability, moderated an expert panel featuring Jim Thayer of IT Availability LLC, Ken Copeland of GRC, Patrick Scateni of Hypertec, and Allison Boen. The panel addressed adoption drivers for immersion cooling, including space limitations, energy demand, cooling capacity, and the infrastructure requirements needed to support converting to immersion cooling, efficiencies, and support for AI workloads.

During the summit, IT Availability unveiled DeepCool Analytics™, powered by DataServe® in partnership with Aim Ltd. The AI-driven analytics and dashboard platform is designed to provide IT and facilities teams with a single operational view that combines visualization, monitoring, alerts, warnings, IT service management integration, and cybersecurity tool integration.

Additional sessions examined the performance of commercial off-the-shelf servers converted for immersion cooling, immersion-ready servers designed for deployment out of the box, edge computing applications, and the potential design of future data centers built around immersion-only cooling environments.

"The summit aligned directly with the purpose of establishing IT Availability's Research and Development Center in Northern Virginia," said Chuck Dickens, founder and CEO of IT Availability LLC. "Our goal is to educate government, industry, and technology leaders on more efficient and resilient ways to cool IT equipment as compute demands continue to accelerate."

IT Availability emphasized that immersion cooling can reduce water use, lower power requirements, improve resilience, and extend the life of compute, network, and storage systems. As government organizations evaluate infrastructure strategies for AI, edge computing, and data center modernization, the company continues to position immersion cooling as a practical alternative to conventional cooling models.

DeepCool Analytics is now available to the U.S. government market through IT Availability's partnership with Aim Ltd., offering a 360-degree enterprise view with AI analytics and low-code/no-code integration for IT service management, resource tracking, and cybersecurity platforms.

About IT Availability LLC

IT Availability LLC is an innovative technology firm headquartered in Vienna, VA, led by former senior technology executives from the U.S. Intelligence Community. We specialize in data center support, computer facilities management, enterprise IT, cloud implementation, and cybersecurity solutions. With a proven track record of facilitating transformational change, IT Availability provides tailored solutions anchored in best practices to modernize, support, and enhance critical data center and IT infrastructures for enterprise-scale customers across the U.S. Intelligence Community, Civil Government, the Department of War and the commercial sector.

Media Contact:

Chuck Dickens

Founder/CEO

IT Availability LLC

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 571-594-3992

www.itavailability.com

SOURCE IT Availability