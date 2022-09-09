IT Consulting Firm CompassX Named "Best Place to Work SoCal" by Best Companies Group

Leading Business Transformation Company Seeks to Hire Management Consultants

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CompassX , a consulting firm specializing in IT project leadership, data solutions and agile transformation for life sciences, financial services, healthcare, restaurant, and consumer product verticals, was named "Best Place to Work SoCal" by Best Companies Group .

"We pride ourselves on our ability to listen & respond to all voices in our company. Leaving no stone unturned, we've spent the past several years building on our engaging, adventurous, and rewarding culture. This award from Best Companies Group represents the collective efforts of our entire team–management, operations staff and consultants–to make CompassX the best consulting firm to work for," said Kyle J. Heppenstall, founder of CompassX, which also specializes in business readiness, change management, product ownership, business transformation, and project management.

"We've been honored to have provided first-class project management and tech advisory services to leading Fortune 500/1000 companies in SoCal for the past 13+ years," he said. "We've laid the foundation to rapidly expand our team and are hoping to double our headcount within the next three years. We are now accepting seasoned management consulting applicants to join our amazing team and be a part of our growth story."

Applicants should have 5-10 years of experience working with premier consulting firms. Applicants can apply on their LinkedIn page here: https://www.linkedin.com/company/compassx-group/jobs

"We're proud of the tremendous amount of effort we put into matching our people to the client work they desire to perform. Their engagement is evident in the outcomes we deliver for our clients: bridging the divide between great ideas and meaningful results," Heppenstall said.

Only 100 companies were selected as Best Places to Work SoCal.

"Companies in Southern California that meet certain criteria and rate highest on issues that matter most to employees are highlighted as Best Places to Work SoCal. The ranking is based on an analysis of survey responses about corporate culture, training and development, salary and benefits, and overall employee satisfaction," according to Best Companies Group.

About CompassX

Founded in 1999, CompassX is a leading business and technology consulting company based in Irvine, California (Orange County). Founder Kyle J. Heppenstall's vision was to create a consulting experience that didn't feel like other "big-box" consulting firms. Mr. Heppenstall desired to create and build a company that "felt small" to the employee; one that could balance the camaraderie and passion of a small team without sacrificing the professional growth that comes from solving complex problems for larger clients. CompassX is the end product of that ambition: a consulting firm that remains local and tightly-knit while working for well-established Fortune 1000 clients.

The company prides itself on a "fun and adventurous" culture, regularly organizing hikes, beach parties, and sporting events for employees and their partners to attend. Employees here are well-recognized and engaged: monthly awards are distributed to those demonstrating company values or recognizing their peers, and they frequently cite a "positive team culture, exciting work, and many opportunities to participate in the rapid growth of a consulting firm."

CompassX also sponsors nonprofits dedicated to making our local communities stronger, safer, and better places to live, such as Girls INC of Orange County, Saving Innocence, Children of Fallen Patriots, and Angel Tree Christmas.

CompassX was also recognized this year by INC magazine as one of the fastest growing privately held companies in the U.S. in 2022.

For information, go to https://www.compassx.com

