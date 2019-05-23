IT Cosmetics Founders Honored with Columbia University 2019 Medal for Excellence

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jamie Kern Lima and Paulo Lima, Co-Founders and Co-Chief Executive Officers of IT Cosmetics, were honored by Columbia University with the prestigious 2019 Medal for Excellence, the highest award bestowed to alumnus or alumna for exceptional achievements in scholarship, public service and/or professional success.

IT Cosmetics is a top-selling makeup and skincare brand that was developed with plastic surgeons and creates skin-loving, clinically tested products that deliver real results to millions of people globally. In 2016, L'Oréal acquired IT Cosmetics in its largest US acquisition to date, making Jamie the first female CEO in L'Oréal's 100+ year history.

Jamie and Paulo, who both received MBAs from Columbia Business School, are passionate about inspiring and mentoring entrepreneurs, building businesses, making a difference in the lives of women and girls and giving back in a big way. They work passionately with many philanthropic causes including Look Good Feel Better®, where IT Cosmetics has donated $40 million in product to date to help people face the appearance-related side effects of cancer with confidence.

