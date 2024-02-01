It Gets Better Announces Year Three of Major Grants Initiative to Empower LGBTQ+ Students

More than $1 million has been distributed in the United States and Canada to fund inclusive libraries, Pride celebrations, gender-neutral restrooms, and more.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It Gets Better, the world's largest storytelling effort to empower LGBTQ+ youth, has opened applications for year three of its 50 States. 50 Grants. 5000 Voices. grants initiative. Grants of up to $10K each will be awarded to middle or high schools throughout the United States, including US territories, and fund projects that uplift, empower, and support the well-being of local LGBTQ+ students. The project is made possible by support from American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) on behalf of its American Eagle (AE) brand and through AE customer donations during Pride Month, 2023 with additional support from the MAC Viva Glam Foundation and Tumblr.

Since 2022, It Gets Better , through 50 States. 50 Grants., has awarded over $1 million to middle and high schools across the United States and Canada. Grants have been distributed to schools in 45 states, and this year there will be a special emphasis on prioritizing those states where projects have yet to be funded, including Alaska, Florida, Idaho, Montana, and Nevada, as well as Washington D.C.

Previous projects supported through the grant offering include a school in Louisiana building an LGBTQ+ center to promote queer joy among students; a school in Texas organizing a regional Queer Youth Conference; a school in Hawaii helping parents understand the importance of advocating for LGBTQ+students by centering Native Hawaiian knowledge and education around māhū (third gender) identity; a school in Southern California building a Pride Garden to host educational opportunities centered around queer history and art; and a school in Connecticut that will celebrate Pride with a schoolwide festival and host an LGBTQ+ youth trip to the United Nations in New York City.

"In a time when so many in positions of power are attempting to strip rights away from LGBTQ+ students, 50 States. 50 Grants. presents a unique opportunity for students to work collaboratively with educators to apply for funds dedicated to creating safer, more inclusive, more inviting campuses for all," said Justin Tindall, It Gets Better's Senior Director of Programs and Operations. "We've been told by our grantees that these funds are a game-changer for their schools, and to see them advocate for themselves and their fellow students is an honor. We are beyond thrilled to bring yet another cycle of grants to schools across the country this year and can't wait to review yet another incredible round of applications in the months to come."

The third cycle of 50 States. 50 Grants. comes at an exciting time for It Gets Better. Previously the It Gets Better Project, the nonprofit kicked off 2024 with a name change, brand refresh, and a redesigned website intended to serve as a hub for LGBTQ+ and questioning youth, encouraging them to explore and define their journey at their own pace in the comfort of community.

Since the beginning of their partnership in 2017, AEO and its AE and Aerie brands have generated more than $4.4 million for It Gets Better and in 2019 became the organization's first Legacy Partner, signifying lifetime contributions of $1 million or more. This is the first year the MAC Viva Glam Foundation and Tumblr have joined AEO in supporting 50 States. 50 Grants.

Launched in 2010 as the result of one of the most successful viral video campaigns in YouTube's history, the It Gets Better Project is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that strives to uplift, empower, and connect LGBTQ+ youth around the globe. The It Gets Better Project provides critical support and hope to LGBTQ+ youth around the world by leveraging the power of media to reach millions of people each year. Its origins in storytelling and media have expanded to include It Gets Better EDU, which exists to ensure educators and student leaders have access to It Gets Better series plus easy-to-use resources, information, and more wherever learning takes place, and It Gets Better Global, our Global Affiliate Network which can be found in 19 countries and in eight different languages.

The It Gets Better Project received the 2012 Governor's Award from the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences and has been highlighted in a wide range of films and television programs, including a Saturday Night Live sketch in February, 2021. The project has garnered support from President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, along with numerous celebrities, including Kelly Clarkson, Gabrielle Union, Zachary Quinto, Mj Rodriguez, Josie Totah, and Gigi Gorgeous. More than 750,000 people have taken the It Gets Better pledge to share messages of hope and to speak up against intolerance.

Connect with the It Gets Better Project at www.itgetsbetter.org and join the conversation on TikTok, Instagram and Twitter at @ItGetsBetter; Facebook.com/ItGetsBetterProject; and YouTube.com/ItGetsBetterProject.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) is a leading global specialty retailer offering high-quality, on-trend clothing, accessories and personal care products at affordable prices under its American Eagle® and Aerie® brands. Our purpose is to show the world that there's REAL power in the optimism of youth. The company operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong and Japan, and ships to approximately 80 countries worldwide through its websites. American Eagle and Aerie merchandise also is available at more than 300 international locations operated by licensees in approximately 30 countries. To learn more about AEO and the company's commitment to Planet, People and Practices, please visit www.aeo-inc.com.

