IT-Harvest Announces Launch of Groundbreaking Product Dashboard: A Comprehensive Cybersecurity Database

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IT-Harvest, the leading authority in cybersecurity industry analysis and research, is thrilled to announce the launch of the IT-Harvest Product Dashboard. This pioneering first-to-market platform offers a comprehensive database of all cybersecurity products, providing an unparalleled resource for organizations aiming to fortify their defenses against ever-evolving cyber threats.

The IT-Harvest Product Dashboard features an extensive collection of over 10,000 products from 3,770+ cybersecurity vendors worldwide, offering an unprecedented overview of the cybersecurity landscape. This innovative platform is designed to empower businesses, cybersecurity professionals, and researchers with the insights required to navigate the complex world of cybersecurity solutions effectively.

Chief Research Analyst Richard Stiennon, a renowned figure in the cybersecurity industry, emphasized the importance of the IT-Harvest Product Dashboard: "In today's digital age, where cyber threats are becoming more sophisticated and pervasive, it's imperative to have a comprehensive understanding of the cybersecurity solutions available. The IT-Harvest Product Dashboard is a game-changer for CISOs and cybersecurity teams, offering visualization, ideation, and rationalization of their entire cybersecurity portfolio. Our platform will play a pivotal role in enabling organizations to make informed decisions about their overall cybersecurity strategies."

The IT-Harvest Product Dashboard is not only a directory of cybersecurity products but also a rich resource for detailed analysis and comparisons, it allows security teams to access detailed information on different cybersecurity solutions, including features, deployment models, and alignment with the Mitre ATT&CK framework.

As cyber threats continue to evolve, and the eco-system grows continuously, this comprehensive database will be an indispensable resource to every size organization.

For more information about the IT-Harvest Product Dashboard and to explore the database, please visit our website. www.it-harvest.com

About IT-Harvest:

IT-Harvest is a leading provider of cybersecurity industry research and analysis, founded by Chief Research Analyst Richard Stiennon. With a focus on delivering cutting-edge insights and data on cybersecurity trends and technologies, IT-Harvest is dedicated to helping organizations protect themselves against cyber threats. Through comprehensive research, analysis, and tools like the IT-Harvest Product Dashboard, IT-Harvest is at the forefront of advancing cybersecurity knowledge and solutions.

About Richard Stiennon

Richard Stiennon has been in the cybersecurity industry since 1993. He was a manager of technical risk at PwC before joining Gartner where he was VP Research. He was VP of Threat Research for Webroot Software and served as CMO for Fortinet. He has written ten books including Surviving Cyberwar, There Will be Cyberwar, Net Zeros and Ones, and the Security Yearbook series. Security Yearbook 2024: A History and Directory of the IT Security Industry will be published in June by Wiley.

Contact Information:

Leslie Kesselring

[email protected]

1.503.358.1012

www.it-harvest.com

SOURCE IT-Harvest