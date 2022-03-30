IT-Harvest Launches the Analyst Dashboard for Cybersecurity

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IT-Harvest, a data-driven industry analyst firm, announces the launch of an SaaS application for tracking and analyzing the entire cybersecurity industry. Some data will be published for free at dashboard.it-harvest.com. Subscribers will receive access to all the data assembled over a decade by IT-Harvest, including category, subcategory, headcount each quarter, investments, and key executives.

Using the data on each of the 2,850 vendors worldwide, it is possible to compare countries, states, and regions. For instance, there are 1,567 cybersecurity vendors in the United States, 357 in the EU, and 236 headquartered in Israel. California is currently home to 560 cybersecurity companies.

"The launch of this app is the realization of a 17-year journey to create an analyst firm that could offer more than opinions and reports," said Richard Stiennon, Chief Research Analyst at IT-Harvest. "Subscribers get access to all the data we use in our research and reports. They can do their own analysis to test an investment thesis, find targets for acquisition, or create a short-list of vendors for a particular technology they are looking to acquire."

In addition to the data, subscribers are purchasing a seat for advisory services, much like with a traditional analyst firm. IT-Harvest analysts are available for inquiries on markets, technology, and vendors as part of the annual subscription.

The data available in the Analyst Dashboard is printed every year in the Directory in Security Yearbook available at www.it-harvest.com/shop. IT-Harvest tracks headcount at all cybersecurity vendors to identify fast growing companies and segments. That data is updated quarterly in the Analyst Dashboard and presented in a Leaderboard sorted by growth over the past quarter and calendar year.

Subscribers can add any number of vendors to a watchlist and get email alerts when data on a company is updated. This could include new funding, a change in the executive team, inclusion in a research report, or an acquisition.

Richard Stiennon is Chief Research Analyst for IT-Harvest, the firm he founded in 2005 to currently cover the 2,850 vendors that make up the IT security industry. He has presented on the topic of cybersecurity in 31 countries on six continents. He published Curmudgeon: How to Succeed as an Industry Analyst in 2020. In 2019 he published Secure Cloud Transformation: The CIO's Journey. He also wrote Surviving Cyberwar (Government Institutes, 2010) and Washington Post bestseller, There Will Be Cyberwar. He is a member of the advisory board at several technology startups and sits on the boards of Anitian and QuickHeal. Stiennon was Chief Strategy Officer for Blancco Technology Group, the Chief Marketing Officer for Fortinet, Inc., and VP Threat Research at Webroot Software. Prior to these positions, he was a Research VP at Gartner. He has a BS in Aerospace Engineering and an MA in War in the Modern World from King's College, London. Follow @cyberwar on Twitter.

