IT-Harvest Showcases the 'Dashboard' at RSA Conference, Offers Exclusive Book Signing with Founder Richard Stiennon

SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IT-Harvest, the only data-driven cybersecurity industry research firm, is excited to announce its presence at the upcoming RSA Conference from May 6 to 10th at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. The IT-Harvest team, including founder and chief research analyst Richard Stiennon, and CTO Maximillian Schweizer, will be available at booth #4309 in the North Hall. Stiennon will be signing free copies of his Security Yearbook 2023. Each book includes a discount coupon for 40% off Security Yearbook 2024, slated for release by Wiley in early June. The Security Yearbook series is the only history of the IT security industry and includes a directory of over 3,200 vendors by country, US State, and category.

In addition to the book signing, IT-Harvest is proud to demo the Dashboard, the only decision support tool tailored for security architects and Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs). The Dashboard boasts detailed profiles of 3,818 cybersecurity vendors and 10,400 products, enabling users to find and compare products based on features and their alignment with the MITRE ATT&CK framework.

As a special offering for RSA Conference attendees and the global cybersecurity community, IT-Harvest is providing free access to the Dashboard with complete data on all 405 vendors exhibiting at RSAC. This limited access is available from today until May 10, allowing attendees to meticulously plan their visit to the Expo, and giving non-attendees the opportunity to explore information on 405 of the top cybersecurity vendors globally. The sign-up form at dashboard.it-harvest.com/rsac will provide immediate access.

"We're delighted to engage with the community at RSA," said Richard Stiennon, IT-Harvest's founder. "The conference is a great opportunity to demonstrate the capabilities of the Dashboard and discuss pivotal trends and insights from the latest Security Yearbook. We look forward to interacting with fellow professionals and aiding them in their quest for robust cybersecurity solutions."

IT-Harvest is an independent research firm specializing in the analysis of the dynamic cybersecurity market. IT-Harvest is committed to providing detailed, actionable intelligence on the vast world of cybersecurity technologies and market trends. Founder, Richard Stiennon publishes his research for free at stiennon.substack.com IT-Harvest is the first industry analyst firm to incorporate large language models into its research methodology. Its knowledge base of 3,818 vendors and 10,400 cybersecurity products is the only source for concise data on the entire industry. New data sets are being added all the time as are new ways to mine that data.

