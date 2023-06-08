IT Infrastructure Monitoring Global Market Report 2023: Market is Expected to Reach $29.76 Billion in 2027 - Long-term Forecast to 2032

DUBLIN, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IT Infrastructure Monitoring Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global IT infrastructure monitoring market is expected to grow from $23.40 billion in 2022 to $24.80 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The IT infrastructure monitoring market is expected to reach $29.76 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.7%.



The IT infrastructure monitoring market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides IT infrastructure monitoring market statistics, including IT infrastructure monitoring industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with IT infrastructure monitoring market share, detailed IT infrastructure monitoring market segments, market trends and opportunities and any further data you may need to thrive in the IT infrastructure monitoring industry.

This IT infrastructure monitoring market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry. Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the IT infrastructure monitoring market. Major companies operating in the IT infrastructure monitoring market materials market are focused on developing innovative products to strengthen their position in the market.

For instance, in May 2021, Splunk Inc., a US-based software company that creates software for monitoring, searching and analyzing data generated by machines, launched the new Splunk Observability Cloud, the only enterprise-grade, full-stack, analytics-powered Observability solution available.

The Splunk Observability Cloud allows IT and DevOps teams to receive all of their answers in a single interface with metrics, traces and logs - all data collected in real-time, at any size and without sampling. The Splunk Observability Cloud assembles the top-tier products available today for infrastructure monitoring, application performance management, real-user monitoring, synthetic monitoring, log investigation and incident response.



In October 2022, ScienceLogic Inc., a US-based software and service company acquired Zebrium for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, ScienceLogic will be able to give businesses the capacity to fully comprehend its IT estate, from endpoint devices to SaaS and cloud environments, by fusing their AIOps capabilities with Zebrium's root-cause analysis (RCA) technology. Zebrium is a US-based software company that provides root cause analysis company that provides autonomous monitoring and log management services.



North America was the largest region in the IT infrastructure monitoring market in 2022. Latin America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions by companies is expected to propel the growth of the IT infrastructure monitoring market in the coming years. Cloud-based solutions refer to a cloud-based system, commonly termed "cloud computing," which is a phrase for anything that involves the internet-based delivery of hosted services. A cloud may be both public and private.

Cloud computing is preferred by many companies as it allows for quick access to adaptable and affordable IT resources without requiring significant up-front hardware investments or time-consuming installation and maintenance and IT resources can swiftly scale up or down with the properties of cloud solutions to match business demands.

For instance, according to Zippia Inc., a US-based company that provides online recruitment services, United States cloud spending is expected to reach $90 billion by the end of 2022, which is 27.8% higher than in 2021. Similarly, 61% of businesses migrated their workloads to the cloud in 2020 alone and as of 2022, 60% of all corporate data is stored in the cloud. Therefore, the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions by companies is driving the growth of the IT infrastructure monitoring market.



The IT infrastructure monitoring market includes revenues earned by entities by offering a range of services, including data gathering, analysis, hardware testing, sensor surveillance, network monitoring and software surveillance. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.

The IT infrastructure monitoring market also includes sales of customized monitoring tools and hardware monitoring tools that monitor computers, data centers, servers, network hubs and routers (as well as laptops, tablets, mobile devices and other "network endpoints").

Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Major players in the IT infrastructure monitoring market are

CA Technologies

Splunk Inc.

Nagios Enterprises LLC

AppDynamics Inc.

ScienceLogic Inc.

Spiceworks Inc.

Datadog Inc.

SevOne Inc.

PagerDuty Inc.

Zabbix LLC

LogicMonitor Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Pure Technologies Ltd.

Centreon

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM Corporation

SolarWinds Inc.

Sumo Logic

Micro Focus

ManageEngine (Zoho Corp)

Cisco System Inc.

Dynatrace Inc.

Pulseway

