IT Investor Alert: Gartner, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Allegedly Overstating Growth Achievability: SueWallSt

Promise vs. Reality: The Gartner Performance Gap

NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt highlights the contrast between Gartner, Inc.'s (NYSE: IT) promises and results. Shareholders who acquired Gartner securities between February 4, 2025, and February 2, 2026, and suffered losses may be entitled to compensation. Find out if you can recover your investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

Gartner shares fell from a Class Period high of $336.71 to $160.16, a total erosion of $176.55 per share. Two corrective disclosures drove the collapse: a 27.55% single-day drop on August 5, 2025, followed by a 20.87% single-day drop on February 3, 2026.

The Promise

On February 4, 2025, management introduced fiscal 2025 guidance it characterized as "achievable with opportunity for upside." The Company projected Research CV growth accelerating throughout 2025, exiting the year above the 7.8% Q4 2024 rate, with a stated medium-term target of 12% to 16%. Consulting revenue was guided to at least $565 million, representing approximately 2% FX-neutral growth. Management emphasized "very good visibility into 2025 revenue" and described a "very robust" pipeline.

The Reality

Instead of accelerating, CV growth decelerated quarter after quarter:

Q4 2024 exit rate: 7.8% CV growth

7.8% CV growth Q1 2025: 7% CV growth (8% excluding federal)

7% CV growth (8% excluding federal) Q2 2025: 5% CV growth (6% excluding federal)

5% CV growth (6% excluding federal) Q3 2025: 3% CV growth (6% excluding federal)

3% CV growth (6% excluding federal) Q4 2025: 1% CV growth (4% excluding federal)

The Consulting segment, which management twice left unchanged at $575 million in updated guidance, disclosed a significant shortfall against internal projections on February 3, 2026.

The Numbers: Promised vs. Actual

CV trajectory promised: Accelerating above 7.8%, targeting 12%-16% in a normal environment

Accelerating above 7.8%, targeting 12%-16% in a normal environment CV trajectory delivered: Decelerating from 7% to 1% throughout fiscal 2025

Decelerating from 7% to 1% throughout fiscal 2025 Ex-federal CV promised: Improving trend through 2025

Improving trend through 2025 Ex-federal CV delivered: Declined from 8% to 4%, over the same period

Declined from 8% to 4%, over the same period Consulting outlook promised: Unchanged guidance of $575 million through August 2025

Unchanged guidance of $575 million through August 2025 Consulting outcome disclosed: Significant shortfall against internal projections

What the Lawsuit Alleges About the Gap

The complaint contends that when management projected accelerating CV growth and reaffirmed consulting targets, they lacked a reasonable basis for these projections. The action claims that decision cycles were already lengthening due to DOGE-related federal procurement changes and tariff-driven cost-cutting across commercial clients, and that these headwinds were more severe than what the Company communicated to shareholders. The filing states that rather than disclose the widening gap between projections and performance trajectory, management repeated its 12% to 16% medium-term CV growth framework on multiple earnings calls while the actual rate moved in the opposite direction.

"Companies that make specific promises to investors about future performance have an obligation to disclose known risks to those projections. When the gap between what was promised and what was delivered is this substantial, investors deserve answers." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Speak with an attorney about recovering your Gartner losses or call (212) 363-7500.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: May 18, 2026

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights firm. Over the past 20 years, the firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com