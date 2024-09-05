'It is crucial to tell the real China-Africa story'

BEIJING, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) is being held in Beijing from September 4 to 6. It takes place at a critical juncture when the world is grappling with various regional and global crises and there is a pressing need for countries from the Global South to join hands. How will this year's FOCAC elevate ties between China and Africa? What is the significance of building a high-level China-Africa community with a shared future? The Global Times (GT) interviewed a number of former officials and pundits from various African countries to share their insights and stories.

In the fifth article of this series, GT reporter Su Yaxuan interviewed Busani Ngcaweni (Ngcaweni), director-general of the National School of Government in South Africa and research associate in world economics at the University of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

GT: The theme of the 2024 Summit of the FOCAC is "Joining Hands to Advance Modernization and Build a High-Level China-Africa Community with a Shared Future." What's your perspective on this theme?

Ngcaweni: FOCAC is a significant platform for engagement between China and Africa. "Joining hands to advance modernization" indicates that this forum aims to focus on mutual development in a context of mutual respect, recognizing the need for cooperation.

"A shared future" reflects how China views its relationships with other parts of the world and how it engages with other countries and regions, emphasizing that establishing common goals is essential. In practice, it means that shared aspirations are combined with the sharing of resources. It also entails deepening collaborative efforts and treating others with respect and as equals.

GT: In what ways can China assist Africa in its energy transition?

Ngcaweni: There is an incredible opportunity for mutually beneficial cooperation between Africa and China on the green energy transition. Africa has many opportunities to do things differently and to utilize our natural endowments more effectively. The continent has many of the minerals needed for new green energy equipment. China increasingly recognizes that Africa, as an industrial hub for production, makes much more sense than merely serving as a source for raw material exports. This approach emphasizes mutual benefit and win-win strategies. Naturally, we must continually restate the importance of industrialization and manufacturing in Africa so that China continues to benefit from infrastructure investments. A much more aggressive approach to investments in industrialization would be the next step in demonstrating to the world that this relationship is about mutual development and it's not as one-sided as many would like to propose.

GT: You mentioned that "it is crucial to tell the real China-Africa story." Could you share some examples of such stories?

Ngcaweni: Let me give you an example about South Africa. In South Africa, we are one of the fastest-growing markets for Chinese vehicles.

In my interpretation, ordinary South Africans use their money, go to a bank, and obtain loans to buy cars made in China, such as those from Great Wall Motor or Haval. It means that people are embracing products from China, which are increasingly perceived as being of good quality.

This is not a government activity. These are individuals and households making their own spending choices. That's the real story of how South Africans connect with China on a personal level. This mutual appreciation highlights the people-to-people connections between the two countries.

To measure the relationship between the two countries, you must go deeper into it. Then you will find that South Africans want to study in China because they feel safe, see opportunities, and believe they will receive higher-quality education.

GT: What are your prospects for the future of China-Africa cooperation?

Ngcaweni: The opportunities for the future are great. If we sustain the current momentum, we will likely tell a very different story of development moving forward.

The prospects for China and Africa are very positive. China is focused on developing and navigating realities that are mutually beneficial. Our people welcome relationships where they can experience the tangible benefits of modernization and mutual development. This FOCAC summit has substantial and real value for China and Africa.

We need to communicate better and more effectively to convey the real story. It is the people who will defend the relationship between our countries for a long time to come.

