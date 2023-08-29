IT market size in Czech Republic to grow by USD 2.22 million from 2021 to 2026 | The increased adoption of IT solutions drives market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The size of IT market in Czech Republic is set to grow by USD 2.22 million with a CAGR of 3.72%. SMEs drive growth by embracing IT solutions like cloud, Big Data, and IoT. One of the primary factors driving the growth of the IT market in the Czech Republic is the rising acceptance of IT solutions within the country's SME sector and increasing adoption of the Big Data Solutions. Businesses should leverage growth opportunities while staying competitive in a dynamic landscape with major players like Accenture, Apple, and Microsoft. To get more insights on the market methodology, download the sample report now

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled IT Market in Czech Republic 2022-2026

IT market size in Czech Republic: Regional Analysis

The IT Market in Czech Republic has a dynamic and evolving IT landscape. With a strategic location and a rich historical backdrop, the country has positioned itself as a suitable place for technological innovation and digital transformation. The nation's SMEs are at the forefront of embracing IT solutions, driving operational efficiencies and fostering innovation through technologies like cloud computing, IoT, and Big Data. As the Czech Republic navigates the post-COVID-19 landscape, the IT market presents both opportunities and challenges, encouraging businesses to harness innovation and adapt to ever-changing technological paradigms.

IT market size in Czech Republic: Vendor Offerings

Accenture Plc – It is a public company that operates on a global scale, with a robust revenue of $50,533 million and a workforce comprising approximately 624,000 employees. While its revenue from the Czech Republic's IT market, combined with its diverse offerings, contributes to its overall earnings, it doesn't stand as a pivotal revenue source for the organization. The company offers IT services such as cloud and data center, database platform, and network.

Technavio's report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on major companies, including:

Accenture Plc

Acer Inc.

Adyen NV

Amadeus IT Group SA

Apple Inc.

AVEVA Group Plc

Capgemini Service SAS

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dassault Group

Dell Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Hexagon AB

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

Siemens AG

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Temenos AG

Yandex NV

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by End-User

7 Market Segmentation by Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

