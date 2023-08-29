IT market size in Czech Republic to grow by USD 2.22 million from 2021 to 2026 | The increased adoption of IT solutions drives market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The size of IT market in Czech Republic is set to grow by USD 2.22 million with a CAGR of 3.72%. SMEs drive growth by embracing IT solutions like cloud, Big Data, and IoT. One of the primary factors driving the growth of the IT market in the Czech Republic is the rising acceptance of IT solutions within the country's SME sector and increasing adoption of the Big Data Solutions. Businesses should leverage growth opportunities while staying competitive in a dynamic landscape with major players like Accenture, Apple, and Microsoft. To get more insights on the market methodology, download the sample report now

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled IT Market in Czech Republic 2022-2026
IT market size in Czech Republic: Regional Analysis

The IT Market in Czech Republic has a dynamic and evolving IT landscape. With a strategic location and a rich historical backdrop, the country has positioned itself as a suitable place for technological innovation and digital transformation. The nation's SMEs are at the forefront of embracing IT solutions, driving operational efficiencies and fostering innovation through technologies like cloud computing, IoT, and Big Data. As the Czech Republic navigates the post-COVID-19 landscape, the IT market presents both opportunities and challenges, encouraging businesses to harness innovation and adapt to ever-changing technological paradigms.

IT market size in Czech Republic: Vendor Offerings

Accenture Plc – It is a public company that operates on a global scale, with a robust revenue of $50,533 million and a workforce comprising approximately 624,000 employees. While its revenue from the Czech Republic's IT market, combined with its diverse offerings, contributes to its overall earnings, it doesn't stand as a pivotal revenue source for the organization. The company offers IT services such as cloud and data center, database platform, and network.

Technavio's report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on major companies, including:

  • Accenture Plc
  • Acer Inc.
  • Adyen NV
  • Amadeus IT Group SA
  • Apple Inc.
  • AVEVA Group Plc
  • Capgemini Service SAS
  • Cisco Systems Inc.
  • Dassault Group
  • Dell Inc.
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
  • Hexagon AB
  • International Business Machines Corp.
  • Microsoft Corp
  • Oracle Corp.
  • SAP SE
  • Siemens AG
  • Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
  • Temenos AG
  • Yandex NV

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by End-User

7 Market Segmentation by Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

