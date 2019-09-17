It Pays to Shop for a Mortgage (More Than You Might Think)

SEATTLE, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The typical home buyer spends more than four months shopping for the perfect place. They tour an average of more than four homes, attend two open houses and make two offersi. That's not to mention the hours spent browsing online listings.

But most buyers don't shop around for the best mortgage rateii. And buyers who don't – especially those with lower credit scores – are missing out on significant potential savings or the chance to make fewer sacrifices as they decide on a home, perhaps affording that extra bedroom they need or being able to buy in a preferred school district.

A hypothetical buyer looking to purchase the median-valued U.S. home (about $229,000) with a 20% down payment and a standard, 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage at a 4% annual percentage rate would pay about $1,102 per month, including taxes and insurance. Keeping all else the same, but upping the rate to 5%, the monthly payment increases to $1,211 – an almost 10% bump that would cost the homeowner nearly $40,000 over the lifetime of the mortgage.

Rates are historically low now, but there's more to being a smart home shopper than simply buying when rates are low. A new Zillow® analysis shows that seeking out the best rates among lenders can make a significant impact, especially for those with lower credit scoresiii.

Because they're perceived as riskier, prospective buyers with lower credit scores are generally offered higher interest rates, and ultimately pay higher costs – a way for lenders to offset their risk by getting paid more to take it on. The median rate offered to those with credit scores of 760 or higher (generally regarded as excellent/low-risk) was 4.54%, according to a recent Zillow analysis of rates offered to borrowers seeking 30-year fixed-rate mortgages. For those with credit scores in the 620-to-639 range, the median rate quoted was 5.48% -- a difference of nearly a full percentage point.

Zillow also found a wider spread between the best and worst rates offered to borrowers with lower credit scores, making it even more important for buyers with lower credit scores to shop around for a mortgage. The range for those with credit scores above 760 was 92 basis points, while those with scores between 620 and 639 saw a range of 133 basis points.

In an expensive market like San Francisco, where the range for those with credit scores below 680 is 120 basis points, the monthly savings gained from mortgage shopping could be about $550 per month on a median-priced home. That's compared to a potential savings of about $480 for buyers with better credit. In Baltimore, where buyers with lower credit scores saw a range of 155 basis points, they could save about $200 a month, even though home values are less than one-third what they are in San Francisco. That's about twice what buyers with better credit could save there.

"Finding the right home and neighborhood, and agonizing over how much you can actually afford to bid, can be so overwhelming that optimizing the nuts and bolts of your mortgage, admittedly the driest and arguably the murkiest part of the process, can be overlooked at a big eventual cost," said Skylar Olsen, Zillow's director of economic research. "It's no wonder it happens. The experience of the borrower facing a hard sell differs from place to place, and each time you reach out you're rehashing sensitive, personal financial information with a new person over the phone, over email, or through yet another on-line application. It can be confusing and exhausting. But really, for the years you're locked into this loan, the rewards are likely to be well worth it."

Metropolitan Area Median

Home Value Basis point

range for

credit

scores

above 680 Potential

monthly

savings from

mortgage

shopping Basis point

range for

credit

scores

below 680 Potential

monthly

savings from

mortgage

shopping New York, NY $442,800 85 $177 122 $263 Los Angeles, CA $650,600 103 $317 140 $446 Chicago, IL $225,200 82 $88 125 $137 Dallas-Fort Worth, TX $243,500 95 $109 127 $152 Philadelphia, PA $233,300 91 $101 93 $105 Houston, TX $206,400 100 $98 119 $119 Washington, DC $407,700 83 $160 116 $230 Miami-Fort Lauderdale, FL $284,300 90 $121 125 $173 Atlanta, GA $220,300 87 $91 116 $125 Boston, MA $463,300 98 $216 119 $269 San Francisco, CA $938,100 108 $482 120 $550 Detroit, MI $162,900 93 $72 113 $89 Riverside, CA $371,500 92 $162 122 $222 Phoenix, AZ $267,500 101 $129 110 $144 Seattle, WA $489,500 103 $241 129 $309 Minneapolis-St Paul, MN $272,000 92 $119 105 $139 San Diego, CA $591,500 100 $280 95 $273 St. Louis, MO $167,700 94 $75 107 $87 Tampa, FL $216,400 82 $84 110 $116 Baltimore, MD $267,100 78 $98 155 $204 Denver, CO $409,200 98 $190 102 $203 Pittsburgh, PA $144,700 95 $65 121 $85 Portland, OR $396,700 98 $184 96 $185 Charlotte, NC $210,600 101 $102 109 $111 Sacramento, CA $411,300 97 $190 98 $196 San Antonio, TX $195,600 90 $83 112 $107 Orlando, FL $240,000 87 $99 123 $144 Cincinnati, OH $170,400 88 $71 130 $109 Cleveland, OH $147,100 91 $64 109 $78 Kansas City, MO $191,900 92 $83 125 $117 Las Vegas, NV $279,100 84 $110 118 $160 Columbus, OH $193,800 89 $81 105 $99 Indianapolis, IN $167,300 73 $58 114 $93 San Jose, CA $1,144,800 100 $542 102 $566 Austin, TX $312,300 99 $147 107 $163 Virginia Beach, VA $229,800 75 $81 113 $126 Nashville, TN $255,700 100 $121 150 $188 Providence, RI $295,100 96 $135 165 $240 Milwaukee, WI $232,500 100 $110 112 $127 Jacksonville, FL $214,400 84 $85 133 $140 Memphis, TN $141,000 107 $72 98 $67 Oklahoma City, OK $148,400 93 $66 134 $98 Louisville, KY $164,400 92 $72 119 $95 Hartford, CT $229,100 79 $85 124 $139 Richmond, VA $232,000 76 $83 126 $142 New Orleans, LA $176,000 100 $84 110 $94 Buffalo, NY $161,400 83 $64 75 $59 Raleigh, NC $269,100 101 $130 120 $158 Birmingham, AL $148,700 95 $67 144 $105 Salt Lake City, UT $373,200 91 $160 131 $239

(Calculation assumes median rates of buyers with credit scores above 680 are 0.5% lower than median rates of buyers with credit scores below 680. Based on a low rate of 4% for buyers with higher credit scores.)

