IT professional services Market size in EMEA to grow by USD 167.43 billion between 2023 - 2028,Growth Driven by Robust adoption of cloud-based solutions - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The IT professional services Market in EMEA report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the IT professional services market in EMEA between 2023 and 2028 is USD 167.43 billion.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled IT Professional Services Market in EMEA 2024-2028

Robust adoption of cloud-based solutions drives market growth in EMEA. The regional companies are increasingly migrating to the cloud, with a growing interest in hybrid and multi-cloud solutions. The need for substantial upfront investments in hardware and infrastructure is eliminated by cloud solutions. These services enable IT professionals to quickly deploy applications, services, and infrastructure for their clients. Such agility is crucial when clients need to respond rapidly to changing MEA IT professional services market conditions.

Market Challenge - Complex and time-consuming technology adoption challenges market growth. There are skill gaps created in the workforce due to the adoption of rapid technological advancements. Thus, IT professionals struggle to keep up with the latest developments, which leads to a shortage of talent with the necessary expertise. Substantial upfront costs for IT service providers, including investments in hardware, software, and training are required to keep up with the technological advancements, hindering the regional market growth.

The IT professional services market in EMEA is segmented based on Type (Project-oriented services, Information technology outsourcing, IT supporting and training services, and Enterprise cloud computing services) and End-user (Large enterprises, Small, and medium enterprises).

The project-oriented services segment will be a significant contributing segment to the overall market growth. These services are witnessing high demand across various industries due to several factors. The factors include the need for specialized expertise, flexibility, and the desire to complete specific tasks or initiatives efficiently. The demand for this segment can be attributed to factors such as the need for specialized skills, the desire to complete specific initiatives without hiring permanent staff, and the flexibility to scale up or down as needed.



Key Companies in the IT professional services market in EMEA:

Accenture Plc, Amadeus IT Group SA, Amazon.com Inc., Atos SE, Capgemini Service SAS, Dassault Systemes SE, Datto Holdings Corp., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., DXC Technology Co., Fujitsu Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hexagon AB, Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Siemens AG, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

The IT professional services market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.09% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 461.56 billion.

The Latin America information technology (IT) services market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% between 2022 and 2027. IT services market size in Latin America is forecast to increase by USD 49,380.19 million.

IT Professional Services Market Scope in EMEA Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.74% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 167.43 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.26 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Amadeus IT Group SA, Amazon.com Inc., Atos SE, Capgemini Service SAS, Dassault Systemes SE, Datto Holdings Corp., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., DXC Technology Co., Fujitsu Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hexagon AB, Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Siemens AG, and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

