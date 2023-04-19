IT services market in Latin America to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2027; Market growth from the project-oriented service segment will be significant - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Latin America Information Technology (IT) Services Market by Type and Deployment - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The market size is estimated to grow by USD 49,380.19 million during 2022-2027 at a CAGR of 8.7%. The market has been segmented by type (project-oriented service, enterprise cloud computing service, IT outsourcing service, and IT support and training service) and deployment (hosted service and managed service). The project-oriented service segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. These services include system integration, IT consulting, and application development services. Various vendors provide project-oriented services in the region. For instance, Cognizant provides application development and value management services in Argentina. These factors will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period. For comprehensive details on the market size of historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Latin America IT Services Market

Vendor landscape

The IT services market in Latin America is fragmented. The existing vendors are investing in R&D to expand their offerings and increase their consumer base, while new players are expected to enter the market with innovative solutions during the forecast period. This is increasing the competition among vendors. The dynamically changing consumer requirements are encouraging vendors to develop new solutions to meet the demands of consumers. Therefore, vendors are investing significantly in retaining and expanding their consumer base.

Market dynamics

Major drivers & challenges - The market is expected to be driven by factors such as the growing demand for IoT and big data operations. Due to the rising use of internet-connected devices, the demand for managed services has increased. Connected cars, connected homes, and smart cities are becoming popular. IoT devices need an energy-efficient network of smart nodes, which also increases the use of internet and infrastructure services. In addition, the increasing use of big data analytics has triggered the expansion of data centers. Enterprises use big data sets for predictive and consumer analytics operations. Thus, with the rise in the demand for big data analytics, the demand for IT services will increase. These factors will drive market growth during the forecast period.

The lack of quality standards in SLAs is challenging market growth. SLAs do not cover the services delivered, and end-users are unaware of the full services that must be included. Therefore, service providers need to increase transparency in SLAs. They should also provide data regarding uptime, downtime, and outage frequency. Moreover, customers should monitor the efficiency of their IT systems. Therefore, the lack of quality standards in SLAs can impede market growth.

Key trends – The integration of big data in IT service provider offerings is a key trend in the market. IT service providers can access large amounts of data and analyze it to offer a wide range of solutions. The use of big data analytics helps companies understand the reach and impact of their products. IT service providers offer services that are designed to provide quantitative and qualitative insights, which can be achieved with the help of big data analysis and market research analysis. Many companies use big data tools to run predictive analytics processes on their customer information databases, the result of which can be used to arrive at predictive segmentation values. Therefore, the use of such tools will support the growth of the IT services market in Latin America during the forecast period.

Company profiles

The report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors, including Alphabet Inc., Accenture Plc, Amazon.com Inc., Atos SE, Capgemini Service SAS, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Ernst and Young Global Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., KPMG International Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SONDA S.A., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Competitive analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others.

IT Services Market Scope in Latin America Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.7% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 49,380.19 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.89 Key countries Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of Latin America Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Accenture Plc, Amazon.com Inc., Atos SE, Capgemini Service SAS, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Ernst and Young Global Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., KPMG International Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SONDA S.A., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

