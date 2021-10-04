IT Services Market to Record $ 478.39 Bn Growth between 2021 and 2025 | Rising Demand for IoT and Big Data to Boost Growth | Technavio

The report on the IT services market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The IT services market is analyzed by Service (IT consulting and other services, Internet services and infrastructure, and Data processing and outsources services) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The growing demand for IoT and Big Data operations is expected to drive the growth of the IT services market.

In addition, factors such as the growing adoption of edge data centers and the need to adhere to regulatory guidelines and ensure compliance are expected to contribute to the growth of the IT services market during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the IT services market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The IT services market covers the following areas:

IT Services Market Sizing

IT Services Market Forecast

IT Services Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Accenture Plc

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

DXC Technology Co.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Toshiba Corp.

IT Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 8% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 478.39 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.35 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., DXC Technology Co., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and Toshiba Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

