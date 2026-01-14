"It Started With an Eye Exam" Campaign from Prevent Blindness Rolls Out in its Second Year to Share Stories on the Positive Impact of Access to Eye Care

Starting on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, Prevent Blindness will begin sharing a new series of stories, including videos, on its various social media channels of those whose lives have been positively impacted through eye care and treatment. The public is invited to share their stories, using #ItStartedWithanEyeExam or submit their stories to Prevent Blindness for sharing at PreventBlindness.org/getting-professional-eye-care.

Access to eye care may begin with a certified vision screening, such as those provided by Prevent Blindness and its network of affiliates. For individuals who do not pass a vision screening and are unable to afford care on their own, Prevent Blindness partners with leading companies, such as AEG Vision, EssilorLuxottica Foundation, VSP Vision, and Zenni, to provide vouchers for eye exams and prescription glasses.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, different types of eye exams include:

Routine/General exams : These are like a routine physical or checkup for your eyes. These happen regularly for people with no eye conditions or those who need corrective lenses.



: These are like a routine physical or checkup for your eyes. These happen regularly for people with no eye conditions or those who need corrective lenses. Follow-up exams : This is a more specific type of exam, for example, follow up after a previous eye injury or procedure. People with certain chronic conditions, like diabetes, glaucoma, or macular degeneration, also need regular follow-up exams.



: This is a more specific type of exam, for example, follow up after a previous eye injury or procedure. People with certain chronic conditions, like diabetes, glaucoma, or macular degeneration, also need regular follow-up exams. Medical/Emergency exams: These happen when there might be an issue affecting your vision — especially an urgent one. Examples include an eye injury, sudden vision loss, or a head injury.

In addition to eye exams for vision correction, including prescriptions for eyeglasses or contact lenses, eye exams with dilation may detect eye diseases, such as glaucoma or macular degeneration. And, a comprehensive eye exam may also detect other health issues, such as brain stroke, cancer, diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure and high cholesterol. Dilation is a critical part of an eye exam that temporarily widens the pupil to allow the eye care provider to check the health of the back of the eye. Drops are available to un-dilate the eye faster, if needed.

Prevent Blindness provides a free directory of vision care financial assistance resources in English and Spanish at PreventBlindness.org/vision-care-financial-assistance-information. For glaucoma, Prevent Blindness offers a listing of glaucoma financial assistance programs at https://preventblindness.org/glaucoma-help.

"I know from personal experience the tremendous impact that access to quality eyecare has on everything, from success in the classroom as a child, to being able to maintian independence as an adult," said Jeff Todd, president and CEO of Prevent Blindness. "Our 'It Started With an Eye Exam' campaign is designed to spread the word about how healthy vision improves lives across the age span of children, adults, and seniors."

For general vision and eye health information, please visit PreventBlindness.org.

To share your story through the It Started With an Eye Exam program, visit https://preventblindness.org/getting-professional-eye-care.

