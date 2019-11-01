IT Tech Packaging, Inc. to Report Q3 2019 Unaudited Financial Results on November 7, 2019

BAODING, China, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE MKT: ITP) ("IT Tech Packaging" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of diversified paper products in North China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, on Thursday, November 7, 2019, before market opening. The Company's management will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2019 financial results at 8:00 am U.S. Eastern Time (5:00 am U.S. Pacific Time/9:00 pm Beijing Time) on Friday, November 8, 2019. Access details are provided below.

Earnings Conference Call

To attend the conference call, please dial in using the information below. When prompted upon dialing-in, please provide the conference ID or ask for the "IT Tech Packaging Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call."

Date: Friday, November 8, 2019 Time: 8:00 am ET International Toll Free: United States: +1-866-519-4004 Mainland China: 400-620-8038 Hong Kong: 800-906-601 International: +65-6713-5090 Conference ID: 1585869

This conference call will be broadcast live on the Internet and can be accessed by all interested parties at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2ssokezr .

Please access the link at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

A playback will be available through 11:00 am ET on November 8, 2019 to 7:59 am ET on November 16, 2019. To listen, please dial+1-855-452-5696 if calling from the United States, or +61-281-990-299 if calling internationally. Use the passcode 1585869 to access the replay.

About IT Tech Packaging, Inc.

Founded in 1996, IT Tech Packaging, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of diversified paper products in North China. Using recycled paper as its primary raw material (with the exception of its tissue paper products), the Company produces and distributes three categories of paper products: corrugating medium paper, offset printing paper and tissue paper products. With production based in Baoding and Xingtai in North China's Hebei Province, the Company is located strategically close to the Beijing and Tianjin region, home to a growing base of industrial and manufacturing activities and one of the largest markets for paper products consumption in the country. The Company has been listed on the NYSE MKT since December 2009.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated, including risks outlined in the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's latest annual report on Form 10-K. All information provided in this press release speaks as of the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements.

