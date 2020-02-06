Italcambio, the Oldest and Largest Foreign Exchange House in Latin America, Completes Its 72nd Year in the Business

MIAMI, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carlos Dorado, vice-president of Italcambio Casa de Cambio, advanced and sustained the strong foundation set by Mr. Mario Pizzorni, who set the first stone in creating this company in Caracas, Venezuela in 1948.

Mario Pizzorni arrived in Venezuela as an immigrant from Milan to retreat from the ramifications of World World II and start his entrepreneurial ambitions. He went on to single-handedly establish a foreign exchange house that, over the decades, established itself as the longest-standing in Latin America and maintains a leading position in its sector. It has become an indispensable pillar in local economies and provides support to a vast ecosystem of economic partners in the South American continent.

Today, Grupo Italcambio has extended its reach and influence beyond Latin America by branching out of banking and introducing new activities such as travel, fashion, real estate development, minting, art, licensing, and most importantly, starting the Frida Kahlo Tequila brand.

Vice president Carlos Dorado stated, "We are and will continue being a one hundred percent family-owned business, bound by the principles handed down to us by our founder and the rule of law. We firmly believe that work and honesty are the most important elements to be able to continue existing through time; and despite the difficult economic times which Venezuela is going through, we still maintain our leadership, with a network of 60 offices that provide more than 700 jobs and taking on new challenges and setting new goals every day. We aspire to keep contributing to the development of Venezuela, as we have done for the last 72 years."

Italcambio, which is ISO 9001 certified, is proudly responsible for paying the pensions of all Italians residing in Venezuela and is the exclusive representative of the American money transfer company Money Gram. The Venezuelan people living abroad have developed a strong and trusting relationship with Italcambio due to their consistently affordable and secure way to send money from and to Venezuela.

info@latam.media

Related Images

italcambio.jpg

Italcambio

SOURCE Grupo Italcambio