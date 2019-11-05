iTalent Digital Revolutionizes the Online User Experience with Intelligent Content Syndication

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iTalent Digital today announced the public launch of Intelligent Content Syndication, a first-in-kind technology that allows companies to dramatically improve the customer experience for online users worldwide.

The first deployment of Intelligent Content Syndication (ICS) was implemented in May 2019 at Microsoft and has already won a Stevie® Award for best new product of the year in the business products category.

Without Intelligent Content Syndication, siloed content places the burden on the user to try to piece together the information they need.

Information and content that consumers need to understand and use products and services is often fragmented across multiple platforms. This places the burden on the customer to access different communities, websites and other properties to piece together the information they need and engage the subject matter experts that can answer their questions.

ICS lifts this burden from the customer and intelligently surfaces relevant and valuable content where the user is, no matter where it is sourced from, so the customer is always at the right place, at the right time, right where they are.

"Our ability to automatically and intelligently syndicate content across various user platforms has measurably boosted users' engagement around that content, as well as the value they derive from it," said Sandy Rivas, Senior Program Manager at Microsoft.

ICS is equipped with an intelligent language translation engine (also developed by iTalent) that automatically posts the syndicated content in the language of each target platform. This enables collaboration among users of different native languages in near-real time, creating a truly global customer experience.

"In a world where a company's survival depends on its ability to create a superior experience for its customers, siloed content is a huge problem because customers expect a seamless experience with product and service providers," said Fred Walters, Chief Innovation Officer at iTalent Digital. "ICS solves this problem by bringing the right content right to the customer. This not only amplifies user engagement and satisfaction, but it also creates cross-product awareness, which drives revenues."

Intelligent Content Syndication™ is one of three major iTalent Digital innovations to have been launched this year. The other two – Chama™, a Change-as-a-Service (CaaS) technology that enables companies to intelligently orchestrate change, and MojoRank™, an intelligent recruiting platform that completely re-engineers traditional recruiting workflows with cutting-edge AI technology – will be announced in the coming weeks. Visit www.italentdigital.com to discover the company's full suite of solutions.

About iTalent

iTalent Digital is an innovative global woman- and minority-owned digital consulting and software engineering company headquartered in San Jose, California. It helps companies achieve exceptional business outcomes through a suite of digital transformation services such as enterprise collaboration, unified search and relevancy transformation, business insights and analytics, cloud and software development, and digitized change management. For more information about ICS, contact syndication@italentdigital.com.

