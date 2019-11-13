iTalent Digital Transforms How Teams Discover and Hire Talent with MojoRank

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iTalent Digital today announced the general availability of MojoRank™, an intelligent talent matching platform that completely re-engineers the way talent acquisition teams discover and hire talent.

The groundbreaking technology was initially developed for the global recruiting team at iTalent Digital, where applicant onboarding doubled with the same number of recruiters and time to hire was reduced by 30%, thanks to the MojoRank platform.

MojoRank's innovation was recognized in the Best New Product of the Year category by the Stevie® Awards for Women in Business. MojoRank will be among the winners acknowledged later this week at the Stevie® Awards dinner in New York.

MojoRank is powered by a first-in-class AI matching engine that uses machine learning and predictive analytics to transform how teams discover and hire talent. MojoRank eliminates the need to spend hours searching a company's own candidate database by surfacing matched candidates up front, so recruiters don't have to waste time poring over piles of résumés and unqualified applicants.

"iTalent Digital's recruiting efficiencies have greatly increased because we are finding a big percentage of candidates within seconds in our own database. With MojoRank, the tedious task of Boolean-searching your own candidate data has been eliminated. Our recruiters can focus on the best candidates instead of spending their time sifting through thousands of unqualified résumés," said Renée La Londe, founder of MojoRank and CEO and founder of iTalent Digital.

Traditional recruiting methods are labor-intensive and inefficient, with many good candidates overlooked and too much time wasted vetting unqualified applicants. MojoRank instead instantly provides open job matches for candidates newly inserted into your database and instantly surfaces ranked candidates for all newly created job requisitions.

Among the most exciting features of the platform is its compatibility with any existing ATS (Applicant Tracking System) – companies do not need to replace their ATS to unlock the powerful MojoRank AI Matching Engine and get the most out of their own candidate data.

It also introduces a number of other innovations, such as an anonymization capability that reduces unconscious bias, allowing recruiters to objectively evaluate candidates' qualifications.

"More than 80 years of collective hi-tech recruiting experience went into creating this powerful AI matching engine that delivers the perfect candidates for each open req. Our goal is to eliminate 100% of the time wasted on reviewing unqualified applicants so recruiters can invest their time on other high-value recruiting activities," said Spencer Liu, Head of Product at MojoRank.

MojoRank™ is one of three major iTalent Digital innovations to have been launched this year. The other two are Chama™, a Change-as-a-Service (CaaS) technology that enables companies to intelligently orchestrate change, and Intelligent Content Syndication™ (ICS), a first-in-kind CX technology that intelligently surfaces relevant and valuable content where the user is, no matter where it is sourced from, so customers are always at the right place, at the right time, right where they are. Visit www.italentdigital.com to discover the company's full suite of solutions.

About iTalent Digital

iTalent Digital is an innovative global woman- and minority-owned digital consulting and software engineering company headquartered in San Jose, California. It helps companies achieve exceptional business outcomes through a suite of digital transformation services such as enterprise collaboration, unified search and relevancy transformation, business insights and analytics, cloud and software development, and Change as a Service. For more information about MojoRank, contact 229050@email4pr.com.

