Italian Aerospace Exports to U.S. Soar by 8%, Outpacing Market Growth Fivefold as Industry Leaders Converge at ADSS Seattle

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Italian Trade Agency

Mar 20, 2026, 08:40 ET

SEATTLE, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Italian aerospace exports to the United States rose nearly 8% in 2025, expanding about five times faster than overall U.S. aerospace imports, according to data analyzed by the Italian Trade Agency (ITA). U.S. aerospace imports from Italy reached $1.71 billion, a 7.94% increase from the previous year, while total U.S. aerospace imports rose 1.53% to $42.2 billion, based on Trade Data Monitor figures processed by ITA's Houston office. The growth underscores strengthening supply-chain ties between Italian manufacturers and the U.S. aerospace industry as more than 20 Italian companies are participating in the Aerospace & Defense Supplier Summit (ADSS) in Seattle on March 18–19, a key event for the sector's global supplier network.

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Italian Pavilion at ADSS 2026
Italian Pavilion at ADSS 2026

Italy's share of the U.S. aerospace import market climbed to 4.05% in 2025, up from 3.30% in 2023, even as other major European suppliers—including France, Germany, and the UK—recorded declining shares. The main driver of the increase was the aircraft and helicopter components sector, which rose 23.27% year over year to $1.038 billion, accounting for more than 60% of Italy's aerospace exports to the U.S.. Exports are increasingly concentrated around two major U.S. aerospace hubs. Virginia and Texas together accounted for 53.69% of Italian aerospace exports to the United States in 2025. Virginia remained the largest destination, with imports totaling $514.1 million, representing a 134.65% increase compared with 2024. Texas followed with $403.7 million, up 13.56%.

ADSS is a business-to-business event focused on the aerospace and defense supply chain. The Italian delegation is coordinated by the Italian Trade Agency's Houston office, in collaboration with AIAD — the Federation of Italian Companies for Aerospace, Defense and Security.

The 21 Italian companies participating in Seattle include: A. Abete, ALA, Apeiroon, Com.Stamp, Connex Italiana, DAVI-Promau, DeAMS, EIE Group, GFM, Growermetal, HTT – High Tech Tools, Laga, OMA, OMPM, OVS Villella, Poggipolini, SITTI, REA Space, Umbragroup, Vimi Fasteners, and Zoppas Industries. They are joined by three startups accelerated by INNOVIT – Italian Innovation and Culture Hub in San Francisco: bitCorp, Oris Space, and Podium.

Italy ranks among the top ten aerospace producers worldwide and the fourth largest in Europe. The sector generates more than €16 billion in annual revenue, with exports accounting for over 70% of production. Its industrial structure includes five global prime contractors, supported by a network of more than 300 small and medium-sized enterprises.

Media Contact:
Roberto Rafaschieri
+39 334 8575 319
[email protected]

SOURCE Italian Trade Agency

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