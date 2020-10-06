Italian American Heritage Month Presents Free October Events

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With October designated as Italian American Heritage Month, and today marking the one-year anniversary of the Historic Little Italy sign unveiling in downtown San Pedro, the Little Italy of Los Angeles Association (LILAA) is celebrating and offering the public a host of free public events.

In honor of the rich history of achievements and contributions of Italian immigrants and Italian Americans, and to support and encourage the sharing of its culture and of Italians coming together for the common good, LILAA is adding to its monthly offerings two exclusive events: "La Storia di Te" - an interactive workshop to teach Italians how to tell their stories and leave their legacies; and an old-fashioned drive-in experience showing the Academy Award-winning Cinema Paradiso (1988) and introducing young Italian Director, Brando Benetton, Nightfire (2020).

"Italian-Americans are the fifth largest ethnic group in our nation, with Los Angeles being the 4th largest of all U.S. cities," said Los Angeles City Councilman Joe Buscaino. "With more than 26 million Americans of Italian descent contributing what we are best known for – a love of family, friends, and living 'la dolce vita,' I, for one, have never been prouder to be Italian, especially with how we have modeled for the world our spirit of hope and solidarity throughout these challenging times. I'm excited at the program LILAA has put together and to be celebrating our great heritage together with LA's diverse community," Buscaino added.

The two highlighted LILAA events for Italian American Heritage Month are:

" La Storia di Te " - This virtual event takes place on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 5:30 pm PST | 8:30 pm EST |2:30 am CET. Hosted by award-winning author and first-generation Sicilian Paolina Milana, this workshop promises to be FUN and full of storytelling the Italian way. Registrants will learn the "how-to" of getting in touch with their memories, collecting their histories, and putting themselves on the path to telling their stories in a way that's realistic and possible. The "6 Secrets to Telling The Story of You" follow-along guide may be printed out here. The discussion that includes Q & A will last 90 minutes. Register for FREE here.





" - This virtual event takes place on at | |2:30 am CET. Hosted by award-winning author and first-generation Sicilian Paolina Milana, this workshop promises to be FUN and full of storytelling the Italian way. Registrants will learn the "how-to" of getting in touch with their memories, collecting their histories, and putting themselves on the path to telling their stories in a way that's realistic and possible. The "6 Secrets to Telling The Story of You" follow-along guide may be printed out here. The discussion that includes Q & A will last 90 minutes. Register for FREE here. Cinema "Sotto le Stelle" Drive-in Weekend – Oct. 16-18, 2020 – Enjoy a weekend of films "Under the Stars" at the drive-in. Gates open 6pm , Film Starts @7:30pm. Location: Battleship IOWA parking lot: 250 South Harbor Boulevard San Pedro, CA 90731.Tickets are REQUIRED. Register for the event here.

– – Enjoy a weekend of films "Under the Stars" at the drive-in. Gates open , Film Starts @7:30pm. Location: Battleship parking lot: 250 South Harbor Boulevard 90731.Tickets are REQUIRED. Register for the event here. Friday Oct. 16 : Moonstruck (1987)

: (1987)

Saturday Oct. 17 : Cinema Paradiso (1988) with an introduction from young Italian Director, Brando Benetton , Nightfire (2020)

: (1988) with an introduction from young Italian Director, , (2020)

Sunday Oct. 18 : Up! (2009)

The full calendar with latest additions of LILAA's October events may be found here. These include weekly Friday farmers markets, our popular podcasts featuring celebrities and local VIPs, online Italian language lessons, and more. Sign up here for LILAA's free newsletter to be among the first to know about all our happenings.

ABOUT LITTLE ITALY OF LOS ANGELES ASSOCIATION (LILAA)

Little Italy of Los Angeles Association (LILAA) is a 501c3 nonprofit dedicated to the development of arts and culture programming in the newly designated Little Italy district of Los Angeles in downtown San Pedro along 6th street. To learn more about LILAA visit us at https://www.lilaa.org/. Follow LILAA on Facebook and Instagram @littleitalyofla.

SOURCE Little Italy of Los Angeles Association

Related Links

https://www.lilaa.org

