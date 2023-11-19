Italian audience wants to travel to Guangdong after this concert

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from GDToday:

A concert featuring traditional Guangdong music was held in Italy's Bologna on November 17 (Rome's time). More than 100 Italian audiences enjoyed the performance brought by Guangdong's Chinese Orchestra.

A concert featuring traditional Guangdong music was held in Italy’s Bologna on November 17 (Rome’s time) (Photo: Steven Yuen)
Public servants from Emilia-Romagna Region have a photo with the inheritor of Guangdong’s intangible cultural heritage (Photo: Zeng Qiang)
Mauro Felicoro, Councilor for culture and landscape of the Emilia-Romagna Region, said in his welcoming speech that the Emilia-Romagna Region ha been keeping a good relationship with the province of Guangdong. He hopes that both region can strengthen cooperation on Protection and development of intangible heritage.

"Our cooperation will not be stopped and I hope more youth from the Emilia-Romagna Region can study knowledge in China that our relationship can be deepened," he said.

Claudio Mazanti, councillor of Bologna, indicated that the city has a good friendship with the province of Guangdong and he hopes that the bilateral relationship can be developed to a new stage.

Guangdong's Chinese Orchestra played famous Guangdong's songs, such as In Celebration of God Times, Rain Lashing on the Plantain and Thunder in a Drought. They also played famous Italian song Come Back to Sorrento with traditional Chinese musical instruments, which achieved big applause from the audiences.

An Italian audience told GDToday that this was her first time to listen a concert played by Chinese musical instruments and the concert raised her interest in visiting Guangdong.

"This is a wonderful opportunity for combining Italian tradition and Chinese tradition together," said another Italian audience. "We are also interested about the Chinese tradition musical instruments, because they are different from western instruments. The sound is very interesting."

Furthermore, the audiences also enjoyed the charm of Linnan culture through experiencing the intangible cultural heritage of Guangdong at the concert, including Guangdong's paper cutting, making clay figurines and tasting Chaozhou Kung Fu tea.

The concert is one of the activities of the "2023 Charming China—Cultural Exhibition from Guangdong". The event will also be held in Egypt, Malaysia, including concerts featuring Guangdong music, art exhibition, photo exhibition and more.

The event aims to promote cultural exchanges and mutual learning between China and countries in Europe, Africa, and Asia, showcasing the profound cultural heritage of Chinese civilization and the charm of Lingnan culture to the world.

Reporter：Steven Yuen reported from Bologna, Italy

