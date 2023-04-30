Italian engineer pursues technological breakthrough in Xiangtan
Youtube link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LB2a5Up7MlI
Join Antonio, a senior Italian engineer working in Xiangtan, China, as he shares his observations of the city's scientific and technological prowess, talent policies and the industrial establishment that drive its growth.
http://english.scio.gov.cn/videos/2023-04/28/content_85260992.htm
